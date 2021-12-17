Mizzou fans face a scheduling dilemma next week.
Do they watch the school’s football team take on Army at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Ft. Worth, Texas, or watch the men’s basketball team take on Illinois at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center in the annual Braggin’ Rights game?
Both will be taking place simultaneously the night of Dec. 22.
Football will have a chance for undivided attention for at least the first hour as the bowl game kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The men’s basketball contest tips off at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, which may actually clear up the problem for those watching at home, depending on what channels they subscribe to in their cable or satellite package.
As I’m writing this, I’m not sure whether the Big Ten Network is included in my subscription or not. Most area packages include the SEC Network to allow customers to follow the Tigers’ various teams, but may not include the Big Ten Network without one of the conference’s teams in state.
Fans may want to try watching the basketball game online through FoxSports.com or the FOX Sports app, which has an agreement to stream some Big Ten Network coverage, but I don’t know enough about the workings of that agreement to know if that game will be available there.
Some fans might be facing the decision of which game to attend.
The knock against the Mizzou football program in national circles has typically been about the fans not traveling well to the program’s bowl games. That was one of the excuses that’s commonly given for the Tigers being excluded from the 2008 Orange Bowl even though they’d beaten Kansas, the Big XII team that was invited instead.
Mizzou beat the Jayhawks head-to-head to win the Big XII North and briefly reach the top of the national polls.
However, putting the football team into a bowl game on the same night as one of the school’s top sporting events of the year likely won’t give fans much of a chance to alter that perception.
It’d be like scheduling Duke or North Carolina’s football team in a bowl game on the night the two schools were supposed to play each other.
It’s not quite on the same level, but the Braggin’ Rights game has been about as close to that scenario as Mizzou has had within the past decade, while the hoops version of the Kansas Border War was inactive.
The Mizzou-Kansas rivalry was reinstated this year with a blowout loss for the Tigers in Lawrence Saturday.
For Washington High School fans however, there probably isn’t any question where their focus will be directed on Dec. 22.
Due to multiple tight ends from the roster announcing they would enter the “transfer portal” and forgo the team’s bowl game, Mizzou freshman and WHS alumnus Ryan Hoerstkamp could have a chance to see increased playing time against Army’s Black Knights.