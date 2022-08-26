Are you ready for some football?
The next couple of weeks will see the launch of fresh seasons on the gridiron at the high school, college and professional levels.
For football fans in Franklin County, that means a couple of early clashes between area squads.
This will be the sixth football season I’ll be covering in Franklin County, and the tradition for Pacific and St. Francis Borgia to open the season against each other predates me.
The game should be a more competitive one this year after Pacific routed a diminished Knights squad to kick off 2021.
The Indians are looking to reload quickly at some key positions and repeat the offensive success that saw the team average nearly 40 points per game last fall.
A mark of how the Pacific season will go could come down to how far the team’s defense has progressed after allowing an average point total for opponents that only slightly outmatched the numbers being posted by the Indian offense.
Meanwhile, the Knights are returning more experienced players than they did a year ago and are looking to take the right steps forward. Borgia will no doubt be motivated to avenge its first loss to Pacific since 1995.
However, the game I traditionally start my fall gridiron season with has been between Union and Washington, save for the 2018 and 2019 seasons when the two teams did not meet.
The last two years, the situations between the two teams have been somewhat of a mirror reflection. In 2020, the Blue Jays had an established veteran roster and Union was still trying to work out some kinks, resulting in a 54-13 Blue Jay victory at Stierberger Stadium.
Despite that start, Union was able to put all the pieces together later that season and make a deep playoff run, winning a district title and reaching the Class 4 state semifinals.
Thus, when the two teams met again in 2021, it was Union bringing back the established roster while the Blue Jays had many veterans that needed to be replaced and the Wildcats left Scanlan Stadium with a 42-21 win.
Where the Wildcats really shined in the Week 1 matchup last year was the second half, making the difference by ending the game with three unanswered scores in the final 18 minutes after Washington notched a game-tying touchdown midway through the third quarter.
This season, both teams have a lot of talent coming back with Washington led up front by NCAA Division I commits Trevor Buhr and Mark Hensley along with five other returning offensive starters while the Wildcats bring back senior quarterback Liam Hughes, entering his third season starting under center, to lead a group of eight returning starters on the offense.
The Blue Jays have eight starters back on the defensive side of the ball and Union has seven.
While there are six other area games on the schedule for Friday night, only at Union and Pacific can you go see two area teams start the season at once.
Just being able to get on the field in Week 1 will be a better start than the St. Clair Bulldogs got in 2021 as the team opened the year in quarantine due to multiple COVID-19 exposures.
After back-to-back undefeated regular season runs in 2019 and 2020, the Bulldogs battled their way to a 5-4 record with a young team last fall.
This year, Head Coach Brian Robbins’ squad has only lost four seniors from the 2021 campaign and comes in ready for business. St. Clair has won three consecutive matchups with Potosi by an average of three touchdowns per outing, dating back to 2017.
However, the two teams haven’t seen each other since 2019.
Elsewhere around the area in Week 1, Sullivan hosts Northwest, Hermann is at Montgomery County, Owensville welcomes Cuba and St. James entertains Salem.