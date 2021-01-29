You may be familiar with the 1993 animated film “We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story.”
Now get ready to familiarize yourselves with “We’re Back! A Kansas City Super Bowl Story.”
With Sunday’s 38-24 AFC Championship win over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs are headed to their second consecutive opportunity at the Lombardi Trophy Feb. 7 in Tampa.
This is a franchise whose fans are accustomed to watching playoff game after playoff game slip away over the past 30 years, but no more. Not since the rise of Patrick Mahomes, a player the Chiefs traded up to pick No. 10 overall in 2017 in a draft day deal with . . . you guessed it, the Buffalo Bills.
As a grade schooler at the time the aforementioned animated dinosaur film came out, it was one I saw many times growing up. It was also around that time when my interest in football was starting to take off.
The film came out during the 1993-94 NFL season, the end result of which for the Chiefs was a loss in the AFC Championship game to . . . you guessed it again, the Buffalo Bills.
Kansas City fans may well have been borrowing from one of the climactic lines of the film all week, “Let no bad happen,” while waiting for word on whether Mahomes would be cleared to play. Mahomes entered the league’s concussion protocol in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional round playoff game with the Cleveland Browns after being grabbed around the neck during a tackle.
Some debate has sparked about whether or not he actually had a concussion or had just been choked out on the play. It didn’t appear on the play there was any impact to Mahomes head, either with the other player’s helmet or the ground.
Yet, Mahomes was reportedly unable to answer all of the questions the league requires to get back on the field after a possible concussion.
The one question he reportedly could not answer was what the last play was. That could be the result of a concussion or from being choked.
Either way, the Chiefs pulled through like a team of destiny as backup Chad Henne, who had never completed a playoff pass before, stepped in and earned a pair of crucial first downs in the fourth quarter to preserve the lead and eliminate the Browns.
The Bills were thought to be one of the hottest teams in the league this year coming into the playoffs. Their quarterback, Josh Allen, was thought to be emerging as the next big thing.
ESPN went so far as to run a “Tale of the Tape” graphic prior to Sunday’s game that gave the edge to Kansas City in coaching and defense, but gave the edge to Buffalo in quarterback play and in the strength of its No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
Many memes and gifs of Michael Jordan from last spring’s “The Last Shot” documentary including the phrase “And I took that personally,” or showing Jordan laughing while watching someone else’s comments on a tablet have been deemed by the internet to apply to what came next.
What came next was Mahomes leading the Chiefs on six scoring drives, five of which went for touchdowns, while the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce both set franchise playoff records — Hill for receiving yards (172) and Kelce for receptions (13).
The only drives where the Chiefs did not score were the first one, where a pass went through the hands of an open Hill, and the ones to end each half where the Chiefs strategically took a knee to run out the clock.
Meanwhile, Allen threw for two touchdowns, but really only led the Bills on one touchdown drive. One of those touchdowns came as a result of an unforced fumble on a punt return, which gifted Buffalo the ball at the one-yard line.
Allen also threw the game’s only two interceptions, though one will not count against him because it came on a two-point conversion attempt. The Chiefs narrowly missed out on what should have been two other interceptions.
The game could very easily have been decided by three or four touchdowns instead of two.
Diggs was limited to three catches for 18 yards through the first three quarters. He finished with six catches for 77 yards as a result of Buffalo throwing the ball more frantically while trailing by three scores in the fourth quarter.
The Best
Sunday’s game felt like it came very close to putting to bed the question of who the best quarterback in the league is right now.
Mahomes has played at a level at or beyond anyone else’s for three years in a row now, winning both a league MVP award (2018-19) and a Super Bowl MVP award (2019-20). If he’s not the MVP again this season, he’s the runner-up to the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers.
It’s not like he just puts up numbers either. He also does the most important thing, which is win. He’s 38-8 in the regular season as a starting quarterback and 6-1 in the playoffs.
That one loss was going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in overtime for the AFC Championship in 2019-20.
Mahomes actually outdueled Brady in that game too, but a costly penalty on the Chiefs’ defense for lining up in the neutral zone let Brady off the hook for what would have been a third interception, which would have clinched the game for Kansas City.
It feels like now the only two acceptable answers to who the best quarterback in the league is are 1) It’s Patrick Mahomes or 2) It’s a tie between Patrick Mahomes and someone else.
From now on, you can maybe make the case that another quarterback is as good as Mahomes, but you can’t credibly make the case that any of them are better. At best, for the other guy, it’s a push.
I say that well aware of what’s waiting ahead for Mahomes and the Chiefs Feb. 7, another game with Tom Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady is widely referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), and rightly so. He’ll be playing in his 10th career Super Bowl, of which he has already won six. He’s racked up three league MVP awards and four Super Bowl MVPs in his career.
I’m not making any claim of Mahomes supplanting Brady for that particular title, at least not yet. He’s got a lot more work to do first. And even at age 43, there’s still a credible case to be made that Brady is one of the guys equal to Mahomes in the here and now.
Brady may even walk away with a seventh Lombardi Trophy in two weeks, but it wouldn’t change my opinion on where Mahomes ranks.
He’s earned that already, and he’s still just getting started.