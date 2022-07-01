As we look forward to the latest installment of episodes from the Netflix hit show, “Stranger Things,” set to release Friday, I’d be hard pressed to think of a time when the sports world has ever felt so much like the alternative realm from the sci-fi thriller, the “upside down.”
Thus far this year, we’ve seen one of the best basketball players in the world detained overseas, many of the premiere golf stars have defected from the PGA, and somehow E. Stanley Kroenke has managed to get his grubby hands on not just one, but two major sports titles in the same calendar year.
Now, I was never a fan of the Rams when they were in St. Louis as I grew up listening to the Chiefs on the radio instead, and I’ve never been much of a hockey fan, so my enmity for Kroenke is probably a lot less than that many others within the St. Louis region feel.
That said, I still think the guy deserves all the bad karma the sports world can muster for his antics in getting the Rams moved to Los Angeles half a decade ago.
So, to see the Rams win Super Bowl LVI back in February was particularly disgusting, and not just because it wasn’t the Chiefs winning it.
Great for Aaron Donald. Great for Matthew Stafford. I was happy for them to reach that pinnacle after Donald has been probably the best defensive player in the NFL pretty much from the first day he stepped into the league. Stafford weathered a lot of lean years in Detroit before getting the chance to play for a winner.
But all of that was almost completely spoiled by the fact that it was great for Kroenke, too.
Now, with the Colorado Avalanche clinching the Stanley Cup Sunday, thus ending St. Louisan Pat Maroon’s hope of a fourth consecutive championship after winning each of the last three years with the Blues and Lightning, Kroenke has his second major crown of 2022.
To make matters worse in St. Louis, the Avalanche’s championship win came on the same day the Cardinals suffered the indignity of a loss to the Cubs.
On the same day, not only did the city’s public enemy No. 1 gain a championship, but Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty suffered a potential setback in just his third start after coming off the injured list. He left Sunday’s game after just two innings.
To top it all off, the Brewers won, so the Cardinals fell out of a first-place tie in the National League Central race.
At least the Cubs are still a comfortable 17 games below .500.