They say that the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, but I think for many football fans the return of the pigskin is even more highly anticipated.
We are mere days away from the return of not just high school games this Friday, but college games this Saturday and National Football League games a week from Thursday.
Week 1 of the local high school season is always a big one for in-county bragging rights with a pair of local nonconference matchups pitting Washington against Union and St. Francis Borgia against Pacific.
Last year’s Washington-Union battle in Stierberger Stadium was one of the best games of the year, decided by a touchdown with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and then a two-point conversion by Union quarterback Liam Hughes, who had to go airborne to get over Washington defender Trevor Buhr at the goal line to put Union in front by a single point, 29-28.
Both players have since graduated along with a large portion of both team’s lineups, but the two schools have evenly split their last six meetings, 3-3, and this game should be another exciting one.
Pacific and Borgia have each come away with a win on the others’ home turf in the last two years after what had been a long string of Borgia victories in the rivalry up to that point.
Borgia will visit Union in Week 2, but won’t have any other area opponents on the schedule after that. The Knights and Wildcats have also had an even split, 3-3, in the last six editions of the rivalry.
Within the Four Rivers Conference, St. Clair against Sullivan in Week 4 could be one to circle on your calendars.
Already fierce rivals, the game is a rematch of the 2022 Class 3 District 4 championship game, in which St. Clair scored a touchdown in the waning moments, but was stopped just short on the following two-point conversion that would have delivered the Bulldogs a district title.
Instead, Sullivan came away with a 14-13 win and ultimately finished tied for third in the state.
If you care to venture north of the river, Warrenton looks like a hot ticket to have this fall. The Warriors attended the St. Francis Borgia jamboree this past Friday and showcased a stellar vertical passing attack.
They’ll play a couple of local teams, starting with Washington in Week 2 on an increasingly more common Thursday night game, which will allow fans to potentially double up for the week by going to that game and then selecting another the following night.
The Warriors also host Union in Week 6.
In the college ranks, we’re little more than a week away from the opening of Mizzou football on a Thursday night against South Dakota, Aug. 31.
The Tigers have a couple of Washington High graduates on the roster in Ryan Hoerstkamp and Missouri S&T graduate transfer Ben Straatmann.
If you don’t want to go all the way to Columbia this season, the Tigers are coming to the Dome at America’s Center Sept. 23 to play Memphis in a game that’s been promoted as “Mizzou to the Lou.”
