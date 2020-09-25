It feels like we’ve only just begun, but we’re now in the home stretch of the Major League Baseball season.
Maybe part of the reason the season has felt so short for St. Louis Cardinals fans has been due to the 15-day delay barely a week into the season due to cases of COVID-19 among the team’s players and staff.
That amounted to stopping play for approximately a quarter of the 60-game season barely a week after it had gotten started.
The Cardinals have flirted with the .500 mark and entered the final two series of the regular season with a 26-24 mark.
That put St. Louis one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in the playoff chase.
While the Chicago Cubs led the NL Central at 31-22, as of Monday, two teams from each division go into the playoffs plus another two wildcard teams.
Theoretically, the Cardinals can get away with a loss or two in the first series of the week against Kansas City, but the team will have to have a strong performance during a five-game home series against the Brewers to conclude the season or else likely be bumped from the playoff picture.
The Cardinals lost three of five in Milwaukee last week.
It’s somewhat surprising to see the Cardinals in a position to contend for a spot after that lengthy layoff to start the year. Factor in also the criticism the team has drawn over its choice to not add any help to the offense, either in the offseason or at the trade deadline, whilst also failing to bring back slugging left fielder Marcell Ozuna.
Instead, the Cardinals have chosen to rely heavily on returning starters Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler in the outfield along with a rotation of prospects like Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson, Austin Dean and Lane Thomas filling the third spot.
Fowler leads the team’s outfielders with a .279 batting average, but behind him none of the outfield rotation with more than a handful of at-bats is hitting more than .204.
Offense has been a major bugaboo for the Cardinals in recent seasons, while management stubbornly sticks to its pitching and defense philosophy.
There’s nothing wrong with investing high draft picks in starting pitcher after starting pitcher. Pitching is always in demand, but typically to make that work, you have to add offense from somewhere. That typically comes from free agency, where other than signing Fowler in 2016, the Cardinals have done next to nothing in the past five years.
The team has tried to boost the offense through trades for Ozuna, Jason Heyward and Paul Goldschmidt in recent years, but have had a poor success rate of retaining their services. The Cardinals were able to sign Goldschmidt to a contract extension, but Ozuna and Heyward both left as soon as they could through free agency.
The Cardinals rank 28th out of 30 teams in runs scored this year and stand more than 30 runs below the league average.
However, this is somewhat balanced by the Cardinals allowing the sixth fewest runs on the year. With the exception of Cleveland, all other teams that rank above the Cardinals in runs allowed have already clinched playoff spots.
The team could undoubtedly have benefited from a deal for one of the outfielders that changed teams at the trade deadline like Starling Marte, Kevin Pillar or Cameron Maybin.
Or perhaps even from bringing back Jose Martinez, who was practically gifted to the Cubs by the Tampa Rays, Aug. 30, in exchange for two players to be named later.
The Cardinals dealt away Martinez in a package that netted top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore in the offseason.
That move seems a little regrettable with the knowledge we have now. Since the trade, it was decided the National League would implement the designated hitter during this shortened season, a role Martinez is greatly suited for.
It’s too late for could-haves, would-haves and should-have now though. Now, the Cardinals just need to beat the Brewers and Royals as much as possible to have a chance to keep playing.