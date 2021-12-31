There have been no shortage of ghosts haunting the world of sports in the last two years.
The ghouls have ranged from COVID disruptions to a national spotlight on a multitude of behavioral mistakes made by coaches and players, and the frequency at which they rear their heads has only seemed to increase.
While ghosts typically reach their seasonal zenith in October, let us not forget that the holiday season is also one of their favorite times to make their presence known.
Like in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” in this column the focus will be on three specters in particular — the ghosts of Sportsmas past, present and future.
First, the past, where the Kansas City Chiefs were haunted early in the season, but now seem to have figured out the Ghostbusters’ telephone number and answered Ray Parker Jr.’s question from the theme song, “Who you gonna call,” by dialing it.
While it might have seemed painful at the time, the Chiefs’ 27-3 drubbing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans in the midst of everything that was going wrong seems to have been the best thing that could have happened to get the team to finally start flying right.
The team, looking for its third straight ticket to the Super Bowl, rolled into Christmas on a seven-game winning streak, took possession of first place in the division and placed themselves alongside the other top teams in the conference in the race for home field advantage in the playoffs.
In the present, there may be nothing more haunting than the thought of another baseball season not starting on time after COVID stole about half of the 2020 campaign from us.
That’s a possibility with the current league-wide lockout while the owners and the player’s association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.
Speculation would have it that the lockout will heighten the urgency of negotiations and lessen the chances of a lockout/strike threatening to remove games from the schedule come April.
However, we are left in the present with no prospects for new free-agent signings or franchise-boosting trades to find their way under our festive trees this holiday season.
For fans of the St. Louis Cardinals, that has been a scant bounty indeed thus far, appearing to be a match for the dinner put forth on the Cratchit family table in “A Christmas Carol.”
Perhaps we Cardinals’ fans should be more like the Cratchits and be thankful to have even that much laid out before us, especially since the addition of left-handed starting pitcher Steven Matz answered a long-standing need for the club.
However, that alone likely will not be enough to keep the Redbirds afloat in the upcoming campaign for the 2022 playoffs amid the arms race of even higher-budget free-agent additions made by competing franchises.
Still more speculation this offseason would have it that one tenet sure to be included in baseball’s next collective bargaining agreement will be the installation of a designated hitter in the National League, making the currently American League exclusive rule a universal policy.
The thought of a universal designated hitter being implemented as not just a theoretical possibility, but a probability, is hurtful to my double-switch and pinch-hit-loving soul, and it serves here as our ghost of Sportsmas future.
As much as I would like the baseball world to make like a D.A.R.E. student and continue to “Just say no,” it feels like the idea has finally sunk its claws into enough fans and pundits to be beyond exorcism.
Perhaps, like old Scrooge in Dickens’ story, we can wake up from our dream in time to avoid seeing that fate come to pass.