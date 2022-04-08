In the two weeks since my last column, there have been a few major ups and downs.
It started with one of the worst early April Fool’s jokes I could imagine as the Kansas City Chiefs announced they were giving wide receiver Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade.
Within a matter of hours of first seeing that news, it was revealed it was a race between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets and shortly after that it was “bon voyage” to Miami in a blockbuster trade that gave the Chiefs five draft picks and Hill a new four-year contract worth an average of $30 million per year.
Picturing the Chiefs offense without the speedster known as “The Cheetah” is the same as picturing it without quarterback Patrick Mahomes or tight end Travis Kelce.
Together, they were like the team’s version of “The Three Musketeers” during the team’s string of lengthy playoff runs that included two Super Bowls and four AFC title games.
It’s just as hard to imagine watching this upcoming season without Hill wearing Chiefs red, yellow and white as it would be to picture Alexandre Dumas’ classic tale beginning with Aramis leaving France to make more money guarding the King of Spain instead, leaving Athos and Porthos to undertake the story’s mission with young D’Artagnan on their own.
Watching Hill leave for South Beach is almost, but not quite as hard as watching Albert Pujols leave the Cardinals for California and a new mega-contract back in December 2011.
From that low, however, the week finished with a nostalgic high as Pujols signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals four days later. Just like that, the same week in which one set of championship-winning three musketeers were broken apart, another across the state came together again as Pujols’ return reunites what was once the Cardinals version of “The Three Musketeers” from my college years — Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
It was announced Monday that Pujols will be in the Cardinals’ Opening Day lineup Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, serving as the team’s designated hitter.
Yes, Pujols’ MVP-caliber years are more than a decade behind him, but he continues to put up serviceable batting splits against left-handed pitching and what he adds to the clubhouse culture could be invaluable.
For Pujols and Molina, ages 42 and 39, respectively, it’s expected to be the final year of their professional careers. For Wainwright, 40, it could potentially be his final season as well.
The trio rank first, fifth and sixth among active MLB players in terms of age, with Pujols being the elder statesman of the league.
Other than Albert, only left-handed pitchers Rich Hill and Oliver Perez and designated hitter Nelson Cruz remain in the league with an earlier birthday than Wainwright and Molina.
No. 7 on that list, J.A. Happ, also wore the Cardinals uniform for the second half of last season.
We saw in 2021 that being on the verge of retirement does not necessarily decrease one’s championship chances, as 43-year-old Tom Brady won the Super Bowl and 50-year-old Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship.
So, one last World Series run for Albert, Yadi and Waino may be improbable, but it’s not completely out of the cards.