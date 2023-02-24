The first game for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the new XFL, version 3.0 if you will, ended in one of the most ridiculous comebacks I’ve ever seen.
The play from the new birds in town in the Gateway City was outstanding in the final three minutes. Prior to that, the defense did well but the offense not so much.
Then, the way the final minutes played out underscored the differences from the NFL and I’m not entirely sure they’re all for the good.
I was cheering for the Battlehawks the whole time during Sunday’s game, and they won in thrilling fashion, but I have to be honest and admit that I don’t feel the best team left the Alamodome with the win.
Instead, the XFL’s rulebook took center stage as St. Louis exploited every possible difference between the NFL rulebook and the XFL’s to come from behind, scoring 15 points in the final three minutes and defeating the San Antonio Brahmas, 18-15.
The Battlehawks did very little with the ball in their possession for the first three quarters and most of the fourth, mostly due to quarterback A.J. McCarron having very little time in the pocket before the Brahmas’ defenders were on him.
That resulted in San Antonio battling through strong St. Louis defensive play with a steady dose of former NFL running back Kalen Ballage picking up several yards right up the middle to build a 12-3 lead, which it extended to 15-3 via a Parker Romo (no relation) field goal with 3:02 to play in the fourth quarter.
Then the fun began for St. Louis. McCarron, the former multi-time national champion at the University of Alabama, suddenly found himself with enough time to make plays as the Battlehawks offensive line stepped up in the clutch in a situation where, under the NFL rules we are used to, it probably would have been too little, too late.
The Battlehawks first touchdown drive went 71 yards in 1:30 after the team achieved just 103 yards of total offense up to that point. The drive was highlighted by a 33-yard pass from McCarron to Marcell Ateman, easily the longest play of the day for the Battlehawks.
Everyone was very quick to point out that Ateman only got one foot down on the catch and they were very much right. However, the XFL differs from the NFL rules and it only requires one foot (or any other body part) to be down in bounds in order to complete a catch. That is the first of three different rules variations the Battlehawks exploited in the final minutes of Sunday’s win.
After a sack and a scramble, McCarron hit tight end Hakeem Butler for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Then came the second rules variation the Battlehawks used in their favor.
The XFL doesn’t have extra point kicks. Instead, teams keep their offense on the field after a touchdown for a bonus play. The team can attempt to go for up to three points on this bonus play and the number of points the team is attempting determines where the ball is spotted at the start of the play.
If you want to try to convert the bonus play for one point, you start at the two-yard line. If you want to try for two points, you start at the five. If you want to try for three, you start at the 10.
The Battlehawks went for three and converted as McCarron passed to Austin Proehl, son of former Rams wide receiver Ricky Proehl.
Now trailing by a 15-12 score, St. Louis decided to go for the XFL’s version of the onside kick and exploit a third and final key rule difference that would not be available to teams in the NFL.
In the XFL, in a tied game or when the trailing team scores in the final two minutes, that team can attempt to keep possession by either going for an onside kick, which sets up differently from the normal XFL kickoff where everybody is well downfield of the kicker before the ball is kicked, I would assume, or the team can elect a 4th and 15 play at their own 25.
The Battlehawks decided to go for the 4th and 15 scenario and got to choose where they wanted the ball placed on the 25, which they chose the left hashmark.
St. Louis converted the play on a 22-yard pass to Austin Proehl and thus received continued possession with a first down from the spot that play ended.
The ensuring drive, counting the successful onside pass conversion, went 75 yards in 1:09 and resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass from McCarron to Austin Proehl with only 16 seconds left on the clock.
McCarron, who was 7-15 passing until the final three minutes of play, went 11-12 passing in a hurry-up offense in the final three minutes for two scores to win.
The finish was thrilling and shows that you can never tune out of one of these games because no lead is safe when you can get nine points per possession and exploit a no-doubt tired and worn-thin defense at the end of the first successful two-minute drill in a hurry-up offense with an onside throw and then another two-minute drill right on its heels.