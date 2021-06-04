As much as 2020 was a year like no other, 2021 has thus far delivered its fair share of the unexpected.
A 43-year-old quarterback led his team to the Super Bowl. A 50-year-old man won the PGA Championship last week. They say age is just a number, but Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson set records with those wins.
In the case of Brady, despite already holding first and second place on the list of oldest quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl, the seven-time ring winner is showing no signs of slowing down at all.
Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back much of the same crew to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions again next February, and they’re currently the NFC team with the best odds to do so.
Only the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are getting better odds to win than the Bucs.
The Chiefs have fixed the glaring weaknesses that led to their defeat at the hands of the Bucs in this year’s championship game by performing a complete overhaul of their offensive line depth. Numerous injuries to the unit left it a skeleton crew, resulting in quarterback Patrick Mahomes being under continuous pressure from the Tampa Bay defense.
As a Chiefs fan, I’m happy with the majority of the personnel changes, though I don’t like seeing stalwart left tackle Eric Fisher walk out the door to sign with Indianapolis. Fisher missed the Super Bowl game against Tampa due to a torn ACL suffered in the AFC Championship game.
A former No. 1 overall pick in 2012, Fisher started all eight of his seasons with the Chiefs, guarding the quarterback’s blind side for all but his rookie year. Fisher strengthens an Indianapolis line that already ranked among the league’s best last year.
That’s great news for Indy’s new signal caller, former No. 2 overall pick in 2016 Carson Wentz, who arrived in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
For Mickelson, winning the PGA Championship feels more like something out of a Toby Keith song — “I ain’t as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was.”
Last week’s victory was Mickelson’s only top 10 finish of the 2020-21 PGA Tour season. The betting odds of Mickelson winning before the start of the tournament have been reported as high as 300-1.
Brady and Mickelson are soon to be partners, teaming up July 6 to face pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers (at least for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a golf doubles match.
As against the odds of seeing two age-related records bettered in two of the biggest sporting events of a year that’s not even halfway to completion yet, in terms of odd things to happen in the world of sports, 2021 will be hard-pressed to top what happened during last Thursday’s Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Odds are you’ve already seen the play I’m talking about. It made its rounds across the internet all weekend.
With two outs in the top of the third and Wilson Contreras standing on second base for the Cubs, Javier Baez swatted a ground ball to third. The throw pulled Pirates first baseman Will Craig off the bag and into the path of the oncoming Baez.
Craig stood his ground in the basepath, blocking Baez’s path to the base as he prepared to tag the runner. Nothing out of the ordinary so far, right? Just wait.
Baez reversed course, and in a move that defies all logic, instead of just stepping on the base, Craig pursued Baez all the way back to the plate. This all happened at a pace slow enough that Contreras, who advanced to third on the ground ball, had nothing to lose and started for home, arriving just before Baez could be chased all the way back across the plate.
Craig then made the biggest mistake of the play by lobbing the ball to the catcher, but not in time to get Contreras, who was called safe. Baez stood there watching just a few feet away and called his teammate safe before realizing he was still a live runner. As Baez ran back up the baseline, the throw to the second baseman, who had to come running across the diamond to cover first base, went wide, and Baez ended the play standing safely at second.
Obviously, the best move was when Baez retreated from the tag for Craig to simply back up and touch the base for the force out. However, barring that, all Craig had to do was 1) remain in the baseline and 2) not let go of the ball. Baez could not get by him without being tagged, and Contreras touching the plate was irrelevant as that run can’t officially be counted because Baez hadn’t yet reached first base safely.
Theoretically, Craig and Baez could have remained in the baseline staring at each other with the play live for an hour or however long it took after Contreras scored, and then Craig could have recorded the out by tagging either Baez or first base, and Contreras’ run would still not count provided Baez never safely reached first base.
Hopefully, it’s a long time before we ever see another play like that, if ever.