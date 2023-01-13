January is easily the biggest month for basketball tournaments.
The winter season is littered with them from the first week to the last, but January is the month where it feels like more are played than any other time of the year.
From the Turkey Tournament in November up to now, there has only been one week without at least one local team playing at a basketball tournament and that was the week between Christmas and New Years.
Last week, local teams took part in no fewer than four different tournaments — the Owensville boys tournament, Lutheran South girls tournament and the concurrently running boys and girls tournaments in Bourbon.
Union’s runner-up finishes in each of the first two of those tournaments topped the list of local finishes in those events, though the St. Clair boys at Owensville and both the New Haven boys and Pacific girls at Bourbon were able to end the week with wins by taking home the third-place trophies.
Hot on the heels of all that, a new Monday brought with it a new reset and a fresh field of tournaments as Washington hosts the 52nd Annual Washington Boys Tournament this week and Union hosts the 43rd Union Invitational Girls Tournament.
Multiple area schools are attending each tournament.
At Washington, St. Francis Borgia’s unbeaten Knights are the top seed and Washington is seeded fifth.
On the girls side at Union, the host Lady ’Cats are seeded second behind only Jefferson City.
Union takes on Borgia in the first round Tuesday, 24 hours after No. 4 Sullivan, No. 5 New Haven and No. 8 St. Clair each played their first-round matchups.
While Union spreads its tournament out across five nights, taking only Wednesday off, Washington confines its tournament to three nights of four-game sprints on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
In the five years I’ve been here, the common knowledge has been surest way to forecast when it’s going to snow is to look at the schedule and place your bets that the flakes will arrive late in the week of the Washington Tournament.
Here’s hoping the weather doesn’t force us to wait until Valentine’s Day or later to crown this week’s tournament champions, as it has done in the past. This week’s forecast calls for some potential rain and low temperatures, but thankfully no snow.
Then, two weeks from now, Washington and Union will swap roles as Washington will host its girls tournament and Union will host its boys tournament, both of which will coincide with Hermann’s concurrent boys and girls tournaments.
If four tournaments weren’t enough for you to follow that week, Pacific will send its boys to the Herculaneum Tournament that same week to bring the total to five, making it the busiest tournament week of the regular season for our local squads.
Borgia’s girls tournament will sneak in just under the gun in the final days of January before concluding as the calendar flips over to February, resulting in what by my count is 12 different basketball tournaments featuring local teams being played this month.
