The time many St. Louis Cardinals fans have been clamoring for has arrived.
Several of the team’s top prospects have arrived at the major league level, including the No. 1 rated prospect in the organization’s farm system, lefty slugger Nolan Gorman.
Gorman, left without a clear path to the major leagues as a third baseman when the team acquired Nolan Arenado two offseasons ago, moved over to second base in the minor leagues only to seemingly have his path also blocked there by the gold-glove defensive play of Tommy Edman.
With the struggles of shortstop Paul DeJong, on seemingly his final chance to prove he deserved to be an everyday major league player, continuing more than a month into the season, the team finally pulled the trigger on sending DeJong back to the minors, opening the door for the team to potentially relocate Edman to shortstop and make room for Gorman to get frequent MLB starts at second base.
DeJong’s fall from grace, coupled with stints on the injured list for both corner outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson and starting pitcher Steven Matz, have opened the floodgates for many of the Cardinals’ prospects to turn their current call-ups into a lengthy audition to stay with the big club.
That includes righty slugger Juan Yepez, getting regular playing time in the outfield despite being primarily a first baseman in the minors, lefty utility man Brendan Donovan and lefty pitcher Matthew Liberatore, all of whom have finally received their chance to shine in recent weeks.
While Gorman and Yepez have both been hitting above .300 since their call ups as I’m writing this the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, it may be Donovan who has impressed me the most out of the bunch.
Watching him at the plate, he reminds me somewhat of Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, a three-time all-star who has been a key part of two World Series Championship teams in San Francisco and finished fourth in the National League Most Valuable Player voting in 2021. Not only does Donovan have a similar hair style, but he looks capable of providing similar power numbers (around 15 home runs a year).
Donovan has also shown an abundance of patience at the plate and a knowledge of the strike zone, earning 12 walks in his first 68 plate appearances — approximately one base on balls every five or six at-bats. He also showed off an impressive range in right field this past Monday in a game I attended against the Toronto Blue Jays (yes, the same game where Paul Goldschmidt hit a walkoff grand slam in the 10th inning). It was my first trip back to the ballpark since before COVID.
Donovan was a big hit with the right field crowd as he tracked down fly ball after fly ball, some deep in the gap and some sinking toward the foul line, eliciting chants of “Donny! Donny!”
Liberatore’s prolonged stay in the minors has been a particular sore spot for Cardinals fans after the team acquired him in the Randy Arozarena trade in 2020 only to watch Arozarena break out in a big way in the COVID-shortened season to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series and then win American League Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals were as desperate for starting pitching help as I can recall ever seeing them last June and Liberatore never got the call. Instead, the team kept trotting out the likes of Carlos Martinez and Johan Oviedo and watching them get blasted by opposing hitters over and over before finally acquiring some help at the trade deadline in the form of aging lefties Jon Lester and J.A. Happ, neither of whom has pitched at all in 2022 as Lester entered retirement and Happ remains unsigned as a free agent two months into the season.
It all worked out in the end decently with the Cardinals earning a wildcard berth in the playoffs, but had the team acted sooner, fans are left to wonder if they could have made a stronger push at winning the division and avoiding their eventual fate of a one-game playoff loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Gorman is the big fish though, the one fans have been most anxious to see arrive. Whether his future is at second base or as the team’s left-handed side of the designated hitter platoon should Corey Dickerson not be able to turn things around or some combination of the two remains to be seen.
Wherever he winds up playing, as long as he’s in the lineup with a few other of these young standouts breathing fresh energy into the team right how, I think we as fans of the team are going to have a lot to be happy about in the years to come.