High school girls tennis is officially here.
After years of lobbying and discussing, the program became a reality at Washington High School this fall.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
High school girls tennis is officially here.
After years of lobbying and discussing, the program became a reality at Washington High School this fall.
The Lady Jays hosted their first meet at Phoenix Park last Tuesday, falling to North Point, 5-4.
Two days later, the team had its’ first ever victory, winning 9-0 at St. Charles West.
Watching a high school tennis event can be a bit of a culture shock for those accustomed to the way other high school sporting events operate.
First, there are no officials of any kind.
The girls actively in a match keep and report their own score to the coaches, they serve as their own line judges and they determine for themselves how much time to pause between games and sets.
In that way, it is a little reminiscent of the old saying about the inmates getting to run the asylum.
Everything is done on the honor system, and from what I witnessed at Tuesday’s first home meet these are athletes that conduct themselves very admirably and honorably.
Whereas with no officials present and coaches spread thin with matches being played on up to six courts at once, one could easily in the heat of competition become stubborn and obstinate over an unfavorable call, the only point of contention I observed was players trying to determine if they should count the points in each game from 1-4 or from love to 40.
The way a winning team is determined is also a bit unorthodox compared to other high school sports.
For the primary set of matches, there are only five possible final scores — 9-0, 8-1, 7-2, 6-3 and 5-4.
Those scores are determined exclusively by each team’s top six ranked players in six singles matches and three doubles matches.
Singles matches are played to two sets with a super tiebreaker to 10 points played only if the players split the first two sets.
Doubles matches are a race to eight points in a single pro set.
Those nine matchups between the top six players on both teams are what is referred to as the “gold” varsity rounds.
There are additional “silver” varsity rounds that consist of singles matches between each team’s No.7 and No. 8 players and two doubles matches between the Nos. 9-12 ranked players on each squad.
These do not affect the official winner for the meet as reported to MSHSAA, but do affect the Gateway Athletic Conference standings when played against conference opponents.
Just how that works is something we’re all still trying to figure out as we move forward in this new endeavor.
Through two meets, the Lady Jays have not lost a single gold-level doubles match. Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth seems to have landed on a beneficial strategy there, teamming his No. 1 with his No. 6, his No. 2 with his No. 5 and his No. 3 with his No. 4 in both of the first two meets.
Thus far, opposing teams have either used the combinations 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6 or 1-4, 2-3 and 5-6.
This adventure consists of 10 total events on the schedule with the regular season the earliest of the eight fall sports to conclude.
The conference championships are scheduled from Sept. 26-28 and the postseason starts Oct. 1.
Girls golf, typically the first fall sport in the area to reach the postseason, doesn’t play its district round until Oct. 10.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.