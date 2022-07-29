Regardless of their own personal thoughts on COVID-19 and more specifically the vaccines designed to combat it, the majority of Major League Baseball players have received the vaccine.
For teams in the American League East, it has been of the utmost importance due to those teams traveling regularly to Canada to play the Toronto Blue Jays.
Canada currently has a federal vaccine mandate in place for any foreign visitors entering the country.
For some other teams, it’s taken a while for the vaccination status of players to become a news item again.
The Canadian mandate has turned a double play against the league’s two teams in Missouri the last two weeks.
A total of 10 Kansas City Royals players were ineligible to travel to Toronto for the team’s four-game series with the Blue Jays July 14-17.
The players to sit out the road trip included Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Michael A. Taylor, Andrew Benintendi, Kyle Isbel, Cam Gallagher, MJ Melendez, Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Dylan Coleman.
Coleman, a right-handed relief pitcher, starred in both basketball and baseball at Potosi.
The Blue Jays took three of the four games in the series.
For a team like the Royals, struggling to stay out of the cellar in the American League Central, the series was pretty low stakes.
However, the results will likely have an impact on the AL Wildcard race, where the Blue Jays entered this week with a half-game lead over Tampa Bay for the top wildcard slot and a two-game lead over Seattle for the second.
Now, the vaccination focus shifts to the other side of the state though, as the St. Louis Cardinals play in Toronto Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Cardinals will be without their two most important players during the series, all-stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, both of whom are ineligible due to unvaccinated status.
For the series, the Cardinals are also without catcher Austin Romine for the same reason and righty reliever Johan Oviedo due to an expired passport.
Vaccination status has not been an issue for the Cardinals as it pertains to Canada prior to now because the two teams did not play each other in either 2020 or 2021.
The Blue Jays and Cardinals split a two-game set at Busch Stadium in May.
Unlike the Royals’ situation two weeks ago, the Cardinals are in the thick of the playoff race, trailing Milwaukee by just 2.5 games in the National League Central and San Diego by three games in the hunt for the second NL wildcard.
These two games could be the difference between a playoff berth in October or an early start to the offseason for St. Louis, and the team will have to play with at least two backups in the infield in addition to the backups already having to play in the lineup due to injuries.
I fully get that vaccinations are and should be a personal choice, however losing a bit of autonomy and privacy comes with the territory of being a professional ballplayer.
It’s part of the bargain when you sign on the dotted line and expect to collect millions of dollars that you have a certain sense of being beholden to the people that pay the money to watch the games and buy the merchandise.
There is also an expectation that you owe a little something to your teammates to do what’s needed to be on the field and ready to go. If you can stand in front of a fastball traveling 95 miles per hour that could be off target and fly at your head and put your body on the line that way, a little shot in the arm should not be a problem.
Romine, as the backup catcher, and Oviedo, having already shown a spotty big-league record up to this point, probably aren’t a very consequential loss for those two games, but the two all-stars are.
Arenado and Goldschmidt have probably built up enough goodwill with Cardinals fans that I don’t expect this decision will hurt them in the long run, but it is really going to suck if the Cardinals lose both of these games without them and then finish one or two games out of the playoff race because of it.
Some interesting notes in their absence include the possibility for Albert Pujols to make a rare appearance in the field and for rookie Nolan Gorman to maybe get some time at third base.
Primarily a designated hitter at this stage in his career, Pujols has appeared at first base in just nine games this season. He has committed no errors to date while spelling the gold-glove winner Goldschmidt.
Gorman, drafted as a third baseman, has only played second base or served as designated hitter in the major leagues thus far due to the presence of Arenado at the hot corner.
As I’m writing this Monday afternoon, the Cardinals have yet to announce who will temporarily join the roster to fill in for the four players left behind.
This may be just the opening shortstop Paul DeJong, who was optioned to Memphis May 10 and recently earned Player of the Week honors in the AAA International League, needs to get another trial run with the big-league club and either earn his way back or showcase himself for other teams ahead of the trade deadline, which looms ahead, Aug. 2.
Ka-kaw
On a St. Louis sports side note, I was very excited Sunday night when the XFL announced that the league will field a team in St. Louis again when it reforms next spring.
Thus, ka-kaw remains the law at The Dome at America’s Center.
While the team did not specifically say the XFL 3.0’s St. Louis team will once again be called the BattleHawks, it seems a safe assumption due to the franchise being one of the bigger success stories in terms of fan support of the league’s pre-COVID run in 2020.
Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Washington, D.C., will also be returning as host cities for one of the league’s teams.
San Antonio, Las Vegas and Orlando will be new homes for the XFL, replacing Los Angeles, New York and Tampa Bay.
Unlike the other five cities hosting an XFL team, St. Louis, San Antonio and Orlando do not currently have an NFL squad.