For those interested in basketball postseasons, we turn now from the sprint to the marathon.
In this metaphor, the sprint would be last month’s college postseason tournament and the marathon would be the NBA playoffs.
One is a burst of six rounds condensed into three weekends, with the addition of two nights of play-in games.
The other is a lumbering nine-week slog with games almost every night that stretches out across three months of the calendar by the time the Finals are completed in June. Oh, and it now has three nights of play-in games at the start tacked on as well.
One postseason is clearly superior to the other, and it’s not the professional one.
Is a seven-game series really necessary for every round of the NBA playoffs?
Even baseball — the sport which one would think would need a longer series to judge the better team due to the variability of a pitching rotation having the potential to create more outliers in a shorter series — plays a best of five in the divisional series.
It isn’t until the League Championship series, the equivalent of the NBA’s conference finals, where baseball goes to a best of seven. The NBA has a full two additional rounds of best of seven matchups before it gets to the conference finals.
In the eight series opening games of the first round this past weekend, only three games were decided by 10 or fewer points. The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets provided the only real drama of the postseason’s opening weekend as the Celtics won at the buzzer on a layup by Jayson Tatum.
Comparatively, in the NCAA’s two days of eight “Sweet Sixteen” games — the same number of teams involved and games played as the NBA had this past weekend — six games were decided by 10 points or less and 14 points was the biggest blowout of the round.
That’s not to say that the NBA’s product this past weekend was dull, but it wasn’t exactly edge-of-your-seat television in most cases either.
I’m sure there are plenty who enjoyed it greatly, just as I do baseball games that are often criticized by others as being boring. To each their own.
However, maybe the NBA’s three-month jog to the finish could benefit from a few of its earlier rounds being contested under a best of five or even a best of three format, perhaps with the best teams in the regular season even earning a first-round bye to avoid the greater risk from a shorter series.
Such a change would create a higher percentage of playoff games being contested with a Game 6 or Game 7 type of atmosphere, rather than so many of the non-competitive 4-0 or 4-1 series conclusions that seem to take place in the NBA’s April rounds. It might even increase the meaningfulness of some regular season games.
It would also reduce the wear inflicted upon players during the playoff run, something that has been a concern for teams in the regular season and led to suggestions that the league reduce its number of regular season games from 82 to 72.
Nothing against the New Orleans Pelicans, but do we really need to see the No. 1 seeded team in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns, beat a team that finished the season 10 games below .500 (36-46) four times before they can move on to the next round?