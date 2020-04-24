In today’s sports climate, simulations are all the rage.
The Missourian of course has its own baseball simulation league ongoing to help fill the void left by leagues taking precautions to guard against COVID-19.
Another baseball simulation I’m interested to follow began Monday on Major League Baseball’s website.
MLB is calling it the “Dream Bracket” and pits 32 teams against each other in best of seven simulated contests.
The 32 teams are formed from all-time legendary rosters for each team, plus a Negro League All-Star team and an All-Star team crafted solely from current players under the age of 25.
While The Missourian is running its simulation using Diamond Mind, MLB is using Out of the Park baseball.
Simulations are being live streamed via MLB Network’s channel on Twitch.
Each team’s roster is comprised of 26 players, fitting with the league’s expansion from a 25-man roster to 26 that was scheduled to go into effect this season. Rosters are made up of 15 batters and 11 pitchers.
There is no restriction against players who suited up for multiple teams during their careers being utilized by more than one team in the tournament.
Thus, Nolan Ryan will be pitching for three different teams — the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.
Babe Ruth is playing as both a right fielder for the New York Yankees and a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.
Reggie Jackson is both a right fielder for the Oakland Athletics and a designated hitter for the Yankees.
That’s just to name a few of the stars who will be “double-dipping.”
The St. Louis Cardinals’ roster features all-time pitching greats like Bob Gibson and Dizzy Dean, as well as more recent pitching standouts like Chris Carpenter and Adam Wainwright.
The starting lineup includes Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, Rogers Hornsby, Scott Rolen, Ozzie Smith, Joe “Ducky” Medwick, Jim Edmonds, Stan Musial and Mark McGwire.
McGwire is listed as the Cardinals’ designated hitter. He’s also listed as a bench player for the Athletics.
The roster also features Red Schoendienst, Lou Brock, Willie McGee, Enos Slaughter, Ken Boyer, Ted Simmons, Mort Cooper, Jesse Haines, Harry Brecheen, Jason Isringhausen, Lee Smith, Bruce Sutter and Al Hrabosky.
McGwire is not the only Cardinal pulling double duty. In addition to playing for the Cardinals, Ozzie Smith is the starting shortstop for the San Diego Padres. Edmonds also appears on the bench for the Angels and Simmons is on the bench for the Milwaukee Brewers.
In the bullpen, the Cardinals are sharing both Sutter and Lee Smith with the Chicago Cubs.
The Cardinals played the Colorado Rockies in the Round of 32 Tuesday at 4 p.m., after The Missourian’s print deadline.
Brackets are divided between the American and National Leagues with the Negro League All-Stars on the American League side and the current 25 and Under All-Stars joining the senior circuit.
A first-round win for the Cardinals would match the team up against either the Philadelphia Phillies or the 25 and Under team in the Round of 16.