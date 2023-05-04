This start to the year for the St. Louis Cardinals has not been what any of us wanted.
However, that does not dampen my enthusiasm for the series taking place at Busch Stadium this week with the Los Angeles Angels.
And while I look forward to seeing the Cardinals turn around their early-season slump as early as possible, my enthusiasm for these next three games has very little to do with them.
That’s because Shohei Ohtani is coming to town.
I will be there when he takes the mound against Miles Mikolas for Wednesday’s game.
I saw Ohtani play live once before in 2019, but Tommy John surgery and the existing rules of the time limited what he could do in a National League ballpark. He also had yet to become the megastar he is today.
The two-way player did not pitch at all in the 2019 season while recovering from the elbow surgery, and National League rules at the time meant he would have had to play the field and potentially have to throw the ball if he were to make anything more than a pinch-hit appearance.
Regardless, my reasons for being there at the time primarily focused around Albert Pujols playing his first series back in St. Louis after leaving the Cardinals eight years prior and getting to see star center fielder Mike Trout play live for the first time.
So, when Ohtani got into the game I attended in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and was struck out looking by Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, I didn’t think much of it at the time.
Ohtani went 1-3 for the series, pinch hitting in all three games.
It wasn’t until 2021 that Ohtani evolved into a marvel of the baseball world, putting together Most Valuable Player caliber batting numbers and Cy Young caliber pitching numbers at the same time.
Ohtani did win the American League MVP in 2021, but finished second behind Aaron Judge and his 62 home-run season last year.
He finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting in 2022.
At 28 years old, Ohtani is expected to rewrite the contract record books when he enters free agency this upcoming offseason.
Estimates suggest his contract would be the first to exceed $400 million in total value and could go as high as $500-600 million.
Such numbers based on the way free agency has played out the past few seasons would most seemingly reduce Ohtani’s potential landing spots to the two New York teams, the two Los Angeles teams and San Diego.
Thoughts that the Cardinals could somehow leverage Ohtani’s relationship to St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar after their spring together on Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic are just a pipe dream, even when the club does get itself turned around.
Oh well. At least with the new MLB scheduling plan ensuring each team plays against each other team at least once per year, we can have the chance to see Ohtani play in St. Louis more often than every third year like the old interleague schedule rotation, no matter where he ends up.
