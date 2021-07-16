He was very buzzworthy during the 2018-19 offseason, but his meteoric rise has come in the first half of 2021.
Japanese two-position sensation Shohei Ohtani, pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Angels, is now the most talked-about player in baseball.
He’s a double All-Star for the American League this year and entered Monday’s Home Run Derby as the No. 1 seed among of a field of eight players that included defending champion Pete Alonso, the New York Mets first baseman who set a rookie home run record with 53 blasts in 2019. He was also the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s main event of the All-Star festivities, the All-Star game itself, facing off against Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.
Ohtani leads the major leagues with 33 home runs at the conclusion of the first half of the season. His 70 runs batted in are second only to Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
If that wasn’t enough of a reason to follow his progress, keep in mind that he’s also made 13 starts as a pitcher this season. On the mound, he carries a 4-1 win-loss record on the season, a 3.49 earned run average and 87 strikeouts in 67 innings.
Living in the Midwest, it can be easy to miss out on what’s happening on the west coast, where games often start at 9 p.m. here and finish up around midnight.
It’s not always the case, but many nights I’m already off to bed before the west coast games finish up more than two or three innings.
However, even without tuning into the broadcast of Ohtani’s games, the comparisons to Babe Ruth are everywhere.
Watching the Cardinals-Cubs broadcast on FOX Saturday, the game was briefly interrupted to show Ohtani’s 33rd home run of the season and to run a graphic comparing him to “the Great Bambino.”
The comparisons are spurred by the prowess of both players not only as sluggers but also as pitchers.
Although Ruth became an icon during his time as an outfielder for the New York Yankees, Ruth began his career as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox from 1914 to 1919. After his contract was purchased by the Yankees, Ruth spent a total of 13 more innings as a pitcher between 1920 and 1921 before becoming a full-time hitter, ending with a career pitching record of 94-46 on the mound and a 2.28 ERA.
At his current rate through the Angels’ first 89 games, Ohtani would finish the season with 60 home runs, equaling Ruth’s 1927 mark, which stood as the league record for 34 years until Roger Maris hit 61 in 1961.
However, more than half of Ohtani’s home runs have come within the span of a little over a month. He’s hit 18 bombs since June 5. If this acceleration keeps up, Ohtani could push for 70 home runs or even Barry Bonds’ record of 73.
When Bonds hit 73 home runs in 2001, he had 39 blasts at the All-Star break, just six more than Ohtani has now.
When Mark McGwire broke the record three years before that, in 1998, he had 37 home runs at the break.
Despite hitting home runs at a rate rarely equaled throughout history, Ohtani does not have that big of a lead over other sluggers in the league in this year’s race for the home run crown.
Guerrero and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. both have 28 blasts at the break, just five behind Ohtani. A total of 19 players have 20 home runs or more.
But none of them are also performing at an All-Star level as a pitcher at the same time.
It certainly appears that Ohtani is not just a once-in-a-generation type of talent but a once-in-a-century type of talent.
For fans attending Cardinals games at Busch Stadium or only following the Cardinals on TV, it could be another year or two before the opportunity arises to see Ohtani play, depending on how the altered 2020 season has affected plans for MLB’s rotating interleague schedule.
It took eight years for the Angels to play in St. Louis, marking the return of Albert Pujols to Busch Stadium in 2019. Hopefully, it won’t take that long for the Angels and Ohtani to return to St. Louis for a series.
Area fans wanting to see Ohtani live would have to travel at least as far as Chicago to see Ohtani live this year. The Angels already made their annual trip to Kansas City in April. They don’t come to Chicago to play the White Sox until September, in a series spanning Tuesday through Thursday.
Other Midwestern stops for Ohtani include Minnesota the weekend of July 24, trips to Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland in August and Dallas and Houston in September.