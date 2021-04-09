Fictional broadcaster Harry Doyle tells us you can tell a lot about the way the baseball season is going to go based on the season’s first at-bat.
Let’s hope that’s not the case for the St. Louis Cardinals this year.
On opening day in Cincinnati, Cardinals leadoff man Tommy Edman opened the season with a meek grounder to second base on the second pitch.
The way the rest of the inning played out is much more of what we want to see over the next six months.
The next batter, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, hit a drive to right field that looked like a home run, but the call was overturned to award Goldschmidt with only a double.
From there, Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both singled, Tyler O’Neill was hit by a pitch, Yadier Molina reached on an error, and rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson smashed a towering three-run home run off the foul pole in right field.
That six-run frame carried the Cardinals to an 11-6 opening day win.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals’ luck turned in the next two games of the series, resulting in a pair of mostly lopsided losses.
Regardless of the Cardinals dropping the first series of the season, is there any better time of the year for sports fans than right now?
We can get out and enjoy games in nice weather without yet being harried by clouds of insects.
We have professional baseball games that once again count.
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments just provided us this weekend with two of the most thrilling finishes to a game all year — Gonzaga versus UCLA in the men’s semifinals and Stanford versus Arizona in the women’s national championship game.
The NBA and NHL postseasons are coming up next month, and football fans are looking toward the future of their favorite professional franchises with the NFL draft just three short weeks away.
Even without everything else, opening weekend for MLB had more than enough excitement on its own.
Former Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols drove in the winning run to lift the Los Angeles Angels over former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox.
Not counting the preseason, it was the first game managed by La Russa since he and Pujols helped lead the Cardinals to a World Series win in 2011.
White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes started the season with a hit in each of his first eight at-bats, the first player to do so in more than a century.
The Angels finally got him out in his ninth at-bat of the season Saturday.
MLB also got wacky as Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Cody Bellinger was robbed of a home run by his own teammate.
Justin Turner was on first base for Bellinger’s home run, which at first appeared to be caught by Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia with a leap at the wall, but the ball went in and out of his glove and continued into the stands.
What should have been a two-run home run was turned into an RBI single and an out because Turner, who thought the ball was caught, retreated all the way to first base, causing Bellinger to pass him between first and second base.
By rule, passing a leading runner results in the trailing runner being called out. So Turner was allowed to proceed around the bases on the home run, but Bellinger was called out.
Opening weekend was wacky outside of MLB, too. In the college ranks, the University of Arizona’s Tanner O’Tremba laced a hard grounder under the glove of the diving Arizona State third baseman Friday only to end up with an inside-the-park home run.
That’s because the Arizona State left fielder went to retrieve the ball in the corner and got his cleat stuck in the fence, disabling him from being able to throw the ball in.
Whether or not it was a favorable weekend for the teams you were rooting for, it was still a great weekend to watch.