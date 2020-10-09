The NFL schedule is becoming like a Chinese puzzle box.
Due to cases of COVID-19 among multiple teams, one game was postponed a day and another pushed back multiple weeks.
And this looks to only be the beginning.
There were other scares that ended up being false positives and thus the New Orleans Saints were able to play their game with the Detroit Lions as scheduled on Sunday.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots saw their game moved to Monday night, creating a doubleheader with the already scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.
I hope the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers don’t mind having their bye week before everybody else because after the Titans suffered a viral outbreak, their Week 7 bye was moved up to Week 4.
The Steelers, who were scheduled to play the Titans Sunday, also had their bye pushed up from Week 8.
The Titans and Steelers will now play in Week 7.
That then affects the Baltimore Ravens, who were scheduled to play the Steelers in Week 7. That game will now be pushed back to Week 8 and the Ravens Week 8 bye will be moved to Week 7.
The league will soon have to get more creative as the originally scheduled bye weeks begin in Week 5. If a team has an outbreak after they’ve already had a bye, shuffling their remaining games around will become a more complex process.
Regardless of the reason for the change, it was likely an unanticipated benefit for CBS to get a game featuring the defending Super Bowl Champions (Kansas City) and the league’s most successful team of the past two decades (New England) moved into a primetime spot Monday night.
There is talk other games may need to be rescheduled for Tuesdays. This will no doubt interrupt broadcasters’ plans as the NFL’s primary broadcast network partners for the regular slate of Sunday games, FOX and CBS, are starting to roll out their fall drama, comedy and reality show schedules for weekday evenings.
Who knows what will happen if one of the games affected next time is one of the games earmarked for NBC’s Sunday Night Football or ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast. Does another game get moved into that spot in it’s place? Is there just no nationally broadcast game that night?
Once the game happened, it was good news for the Chiefs, who start the season 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season. According to the announcers on that broadcast, no other team in league history has started 4-0 for four straight years.
The game also pushed the limits of league history in its coaching matchup. Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick entered the game with a combined 531 career victories, the second most at the start of a game in any head-to-head coaching matchup.
That ranked just one win behind the Nov. 22, 1987, meeting between Miami Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula and Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Tom Landry, who entered that matchup with a combined 532 career wins.
Unless Reid and Belichick are completely shut out of the win column or one of them vacates their position, their next meeting would surpass the mark of Shula and Landry. That meeting could come as soon as the postseason, or it may be scheduled for next year.
Shula was also part of the third-highest win total entering a head-to-head coaching matchup when his Dolphins played Chuck Knox’s Los Angeles Rams Sept. 20, 1992. At that time, Shula and Knox’s combined win total was 486.
Had Monday’s Chiefs-Patriots game needed to be moved to a later week, it may not have been as favorable of a scenario for the Chiefs as the Patriots were forced to play without star quarterback Cam Newton, who was reportedly one of the players on the two teams to test positive for COVID-19.
Kansas City picked off Newton’s replacements, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, a total of three times, including a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tyrann Mathieu in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs scored twice in the fourth quarter, within nine seconds of each other, turning a tight 13-10 game into a 26-10 final score.