One of the biggest role players in one of the best football games I ever watched live in person passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Ronnie Hillman, former running back for San Diego State University and the Denver Broncos, was 31 years old. The reported diagnosis was a rare form of kidney cancer.
Hillman played in two Super Bowls with the Broncos during his professional career, earning a championship ring for one, but neither of those games are the ones that I’ll remember him for.
Instead, to me, he’ll always be the guy on the other sideline from the third game of the season for the Missouri football Tigers on Sept. 18, 2010.
I was working that game on the sidelines at Faurot Field with a camera checked out from the journalism school’s photo lab, shooting photos for KCTV-5’s website in exchange for credit in one of my classes.
Looking back, I still have a few of the photos I took from the game, many of which are not so good if I’m being kind and outright terrible if I’m being honest. I’m glad I’m a little more experienced and have a better idea of what I’m doing now than I did back then.
While the game is remembered by most almost exclusively for how it ended, it never would have gotten to that point without Hillman being the driving force for the visiting offense.
Hillman, then a freshman, rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in the contest and gave the Tigers’ defense fits all game.
That Mizzou defense included Aldon Smith, who became a first-round NFL draft pick the following spring and was still playing professionally as recently as last year’s training camp, Andrew Gachkar, who had a six-year NFL career with four different teams, and Michael Sam, who was named the SEC defensive player of the year in 2013, among many other talented players.
They weren’t the only ones that had problems with Hillman that season, as he rushed for 1,600 yards and 18 scores in 13 games. He followed that the next year with 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading to his being drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft.
Many of Hillman’s yards against the Tigers came on his two touchdown plays, which went for 75 and 93 yards.
The 93-yard scamper is of particular note as it gave San Diego State its first lead of the game, 21-20, with 10:55 to play in the fourth quarter.
As the minutes ticked down, the Tigers were unable to immediately answer and the Aztecs extended their lead to four on a 25-yard Abel Perez field goal, leaving Mizzou with one last chance to try to steal back the game that had gotten away from them if they could score a touchdown in the final 2:03.
That last possession is the one Tigers fans have entrenched into their memories as wide receiver T.J. Moe took a screen pass from quarterback Blaine Gabbert 68 yards down the sideline for the deciding score.
As a result of that defining play, the game became known as the “Moe Miracle,” or the “Mid-Mo Miracle.”
Thank you, Ronnie, for playing such a big role in one of my favorite football memories.