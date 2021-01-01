Few escaped the year 2020 without the opportunity to do something taken away.
Multiple MSHSAA basketball teams missed their opportunity to finish the winter postseason last March.
Spring teams missed an entire season.
COVID-19 forced still more teams to end the fall season without the closure of a postseason loss.
There were still plenty of high points and triumphs for area athletes in 2020.
However, as the year draws to a close, my thoughts are with those who had something taken away, not by an opponent or a regulating body or an officiating decision, but by something beyond the scope of anything any of us could control.
Two spring title contenders, the Borgia baseball Knights and Union soccer Lady ’Cats, didn’t get to take the field at all in the spring.
The Knights brought back many role players from the 2019 Class 4 state champion team who then graduated in 2020 without a chance to defend their title.
The Lady ’Cats missed the chance at a state trophy for the third year in a row after back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Class 3 in 2018 and 2019.
One of the area’s best players in her sport, Union soccer forward Emily Gaebe, did not get the chance to add to her already impressive resume, which already includes a whopping 62 goals as a freshman in 2018 and 51 more in 2019.
Area track teams had numerous returning medalists set to try to add to their medal counts in the spring who also never got the chance.
Even teams that completed their seasons were not always left whole at the end of them.
St. Clair Bulldog football, for example, completed a 7-0 regular season run, just the second undefeated regular season in school history.
However, those players were denied a chance to repeat the 9-0 run of a year ago. It’s no less of an impressive feat as few teams could stand toe-to-toe and slug it out with St. Clair’s powerful running game and staunch defense.
But they had the chance taken away to remove any what-ifs fans may have.
Pacific was a team that played a lot of good teams close, including a 41-40 game with eventual Class 4 state semifinalist Union. The Indians missed a chance to potentially spoil the Bulldogs’ unbeaten run early in the season when their Week 3 game had to be called off due to COVID-19 and never rescheduled.
The Borgia softball Lady Knights were one of the unfortunate teams to have COVID-19 strike at the absolute worst time — the week before the district tournament.
The team had too many players in quarantine to be able to play and had to forfeit its chance to play in the postseason.
While the pandemic did not rob the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs of a chance to play in the postseason, it did take away two of the team’s starters one week before their district tournament.
The top-seeded Lady Bulldogs, fresh off the first Four Rivers Conference championship in program history, were upset in the district semifinals as a result.
All the aforementioned teams and players deserved the chance to control their own fate.