Regular readers may remember last month that I wrote about “The Last Dance,” an ESPN docuseries focusing on the 1998 Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan.
The 10-part series ended its five-week run on May 17, having held 97 percent of its Week One audience all the way to the finale.
As I stated then, I grew up with not just one Michael Jordan poster on my wall, but at least one Michael Jordan poster on every wall of my bedroom.
Baseball has always been and will likely always be my favorite sport, but Jordan’s feats on the court were always a must-see for me as well, especially come playoff time each year during the Bulls’ second championship three-peat in 1996, 1997 and 1998.
In more recent years, my interest in watching the NBA has waned significantly. I continued to follow things avidly through high school and the Shaq and Kobe Lakers championships, but somewhere in my college years, my following of the NBA became reduced to watching less than half of the games from the finals each year.
I don’t know if it just got old for me watching so many of the newer guards try too much to play “Like Mike” without being able to make it work and thus ending up looking like overly-selfish ball-hogs, or if it was something else that turned me off of most of the league’s games for so long.
I know watching the league’s free agency market turn into a buddy system to recruit “superteams,” thus seeing the finals matchups all but determined in the offseason, had something to do with my loss of interest, but that can’t have been the only reason. Perhaps I just had more demands on my time and professional basketball was one of the things that fell through the cracks for me even as I retained my same level of interest in college basketball.
Whatever the reason was that my NBA interest waned, watching “The Last Dance” and reliving the Bulls’ peak years has restored much of that interest. Now I find myself anticipating a chance to watch this year’s NBA playoff games and however many final regular season games leading up to them, if the league is able to resume, as much as I am the potential return of Major League Baseball games.
The latest news as of Monday was the league anticipating a vote on Thursday with team owners expected to approve a plan to restart the season with 22 teams playing at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando as soon as July.
The plan would effectively end the season for the bottom eight teams and only involve teams that were within six games of contention for a playoff spot in either the Eastern or Western Conference.
This would knock out the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.
That sounds about as fair of an opportunity for the remaining contenders as could be expected. It holds up the value of the regular season by not having all 30 teams get the chance to come back and win a championship despite not earning the chance in the regular season, while at the same time it doesn’t penalize teams that were within striking distance of making a solid run in the late-season playoff race when play had to be halted 12 weeks ago.
Another twist to the plan would throw out the Eastern and Western Conference affiliations the rest of the way with certain teams having a way to play their way into the playoff bracket and then teams being seeded overall by record and potentially playing an opponent from the other conference in any given round of play rather than only seeing a team from the other conference in the finals.
Thus, if the top seeds hold up through the playoffs, we could see a final four with the Eastern Conference’s Milwaukee Bucks playing the Western Conference’s Los Angeles Clippers and the Eastern Conference’s Toronto Raptors against the Western Conference’s Los Angeles Lakers in place of the conference championship round.
We could then have an all-Los Angeles NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Clippers. We could have an all-Florida Finals between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic or an all-Texas Finals between some combination of the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
Any of those scenarios would create a unique and probably once-in-a-lifetime experience for those fan bases.