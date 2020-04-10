What are you doing to get your sports fix at home?
For me, it’s been a variety of things.
The major sporting organizations have been airing classic content on their channels and I’ve been watching some of that.
This past weekend, the MLB Network was airing old All-Star games and Home Run derbys, as well as classic baseball movies like “The Natural” and “Bull Durham.” My clicker was stopped on that channel for quite a while with a little bit of classic NFL and NBA talent thrown in.
Classic content is great, but it only goes so far to hit the spot. I’m not far away from likely digging out my old Playstation and going into a new Dynasty Mode or Career Mode in one of my many old sports-themed games to help fill the void.
If you play ESPN’s Beat the Streak game, which I have off and on for several years now, you’re likely as amused as I am at how the game is filling in the openings left by live event cancellations.
Essentially, how the game works is players try to make as many correct picks in a row as they can for the chance to win prizes each month. Normally, players would be predicting the outcome of professional and college games, sometimes with the benefit of a spread and sometimes straight up.
However, those in charge of running the game have had to get more creative in our current climate.
For example, as I’m writing this Monday morning, I just made a pick as to whether or not either contestant on “The Price is Right” will overbid the price of their package in the “Showcase Showdown.”
Every Wednesday, popular contest shows like “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer” and “LEGO Masters” are included as players attempt to predict who will get voted out at each tribal council or if the Masked Singer judges will correctly guess who is under the mask of the eliminated contestant that week.
Predictions within the game have also included what the first number drawn in that evening’s Powerball would be.
And if watching eSports is your thing, there are picks that can be made regarding the outcome of those matches as well.
If you want to mix the worlds of eSports and professional sports, NBA players are in the midst of an NBA 2K20 tournament and NASCAR drivers have been participating in iRacing events each weekend.
The quarterfinals of the NBA 2K20 tournament were played on Tuesday and aired on ESPN2. The semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at a time to be determined and will air on ESPN.
The winning player will earn $100,000 for a charity supporting coronavirus relief efforts.