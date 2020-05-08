The biggest television smash hit of the last few weeks, at least in the sports world, has been ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”
The 10-part docuseries following the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls also serves as a retrospective on the career of Michael Jordan leading up to that point.
As someone who grew up with not just one Michael Jordan poster on his bedroom wall, but a Michael Jordan poster on every wall and door, the series is mesmerizing.
Airing two episodes a week on Sunday nights, the series is now two weeks away from its conclusion and is well worth a watch or two or three.
The story of how the series came about was that the Bulls made clear before the 1997-98 season that it would be the final season for Phil Jackson as the head coach. Jordan responded by publicly announcing that if the team would not resign Jackson as the head coach, he would not come back and play the next season.
Thus, the NBA and the Bulls, thinking this was likely the final season of one of the best, if not the very best, players in the history of the league, allowed a camera crew to follow the team. The crew had unrivaled access, following the team as it traveled, in the locker room, and a great deal many places media would not usually be allowed.
The footage collected during that season is now being released for the first time in this series.
So, if you ever wanted to see behind the scenes of a professional sports franchise, this is about as close as you can get without actually being there.
In this case, the details are particularly juicy, getting into the rift between General Manager Jerry Krause and the team, including stars like Jordan and Scottie Pippen and the coach, Jackson.
In 1997, with the Bulls having won five of the last seven NBA championships, Krause suddenly wanted to build for the future of the team.
In the middle of one of the most successful sports dynasties of the last quarter of a century.
That’s like the New York Yankees of the late 1990s suddenly wanting to replace Manager Joe Torre and displace stars like Derek Jeter and Roger Clemens instead of continuing to push for more titles.
It’s unthinkable. It’s just absurd. But that’s the way it was.
Jordan was still only in his mid-30s and still had more in the tank, as evidenced by his coming out of retirement three years later for a two-year stint with the Washington Wizards.
It wasn’t prime Jordan with the Wizards, but he likely still had a few more prime years that he spent at home in between the 1998 championship and his final run that could have spelled another title or two for Chicago had the team remained intact.
At the time in 1997-98, Pippen was in the final year of a contract that was very favorable for the team. Not only would Krause not resign Pippen for a price more in-line with his performance, but entertained the idea of trading him.
Krause was also reportedly jealous of all or the majority of the credit for the Bulls’ success going to Jackson, Jordan and Pippen when he put the team together. It was Krause who was in charge when the team drafted Jordan and acquired Pippen in a draft trade, as well as when the team hired Jackson as an assistant coach and then eventually the head coach.
The rift between certain members of the team and Krause goes back well before 1997-98 though and the series details certain moments where Jordan and Pippen went harder after players on the opposing team that Krause was known to think highly of, particularly Croatian player Toni Kukoc during the 1992 Olympics.
Kukoc had been drafted by the Bulls in 1990, so he was Jordan and Pippen’s teammate at the time, but they were upset over Krause being willing to negotiate with Kukoc to pay him more money instead of negotiating with Pippen. So, part of their motivation in guarding him so hard was not merely to win the game, but to shut him down and make Krause look bad.
Besides all the dirty little details though, the series hits all the highs of the Bulls’ runs that fans are sure to enjoy.
It infuses recent interviews with Jackson, Jordan, Pippen and other Bulls players, sportswriters who covered the team and many of Jordan’s greatest rivals such as Isaiah Thomas, Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley with highlight footage from the past.
The next two episodes airing this Sunday will reportedly delve into Jordan’s first retirement after completing the team’s first championship three-peat in 1993 and his return to basketball 17 months later.