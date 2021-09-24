Holy smokes.
So after months of watching the St. Louis Cardinals fall well short of expectations for the year, the team seems to have forgotten how to lose as we draw closer to the end of the regular season.
We all knew this team was capable of playing at the level necessary to challenge for a division crown and/or wildcard spot, but I think we nearly forgot that as the season went along.
June was a hard month to watch for Cardinals fans. July was not a whole lot more appealing.
Throw in the front office’s apparent lack of any sense of urgency to turn things around with additions to either help out a starting pitching staff that was noncompetitive in June at best (with the exception of Adam Wainwright) or a lineup that wasn’t regularly showing an ability to keep pace with opposing squads, and it’s easy to see why some frustration was setting in.
But give President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and General Manager Michael Girsch some credit.
Making few low-leverage moves at the trade deadline and trusting the pieces that were already in place may just pay off in getting the Cardinals to October, where once you’re in, anything can happen.
Although much maligned and second-guessed by fans and columnists alike, it looks very possible that the team’s front office knew what it was doing after all as the team came out of the weekend on an eight-game winning streak.
Although not mathematically eliminated from the NL Central race just yet, the Cardinals have emerged as the front-runner for the second National League wildcard spot in the playoffs with 15 games left to play.
The Cardinals’ rise to a three-game lead in the wildcard race as of Monday morning has coincided with an incredible collapse on the part of the San Diego Padres, whom the team swept at Busch Stadium Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Padres have been touted all season as the team that was going to be the biggest thorn in the side of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
On the national scale, the baseball conversation in February, March and April was dominated by the Padres offseason acquisitions and a debate regarding which of those two NL West teams would win the pennant.
The Padres fall from the top this season is a head-scratcher, but it goes to show that while going big in the offseason can energize a team’s fan base, it doesn’t guarantee you anything.
As it stands at the end of the weekend, the Padres are out of the divisional race thanks to the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers both approaching 100 wins, and the magic number for St. Louis to eliminate them from the wildcard race is 11.
The magic number is the same for the Cardinals in regards to its other two biggest challengers for the playoff prize — the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies.
Getting into the playoffs is only half the battle, though, and that’s still far from a sure thing at this point with two weeks left in the season and multiple teams still trying to knock the Cardinals from that perch.
The Cardinals look like they can keep pace with anybody right now, and fans have to hope that stays the case and the Cardinals can clinch a spot. Once that happens, anything is possible.
We’ve seen in the past that a team getting hot at the right time can seriously wreck the script the national sports media wants to write for how October is going to go.
However, we’ve also seen teams make it into the playoffs only to be thoroughly outclassed by teams that have invested a bigger budget in paying up to try to win a title.
The book is still out on which will be the case this fall.