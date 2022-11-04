Rain, rain go away.
The weather had something to say about Game 3 of the World Series Monday night, postponing the annual Fall Classic for the first time in slightly more than a decade.
For me, it called back to the last time a World Series game was postponed.
Any guesses when that was?
It was an advantageous postponement for the St. Louis Cardinals when rain wiped out the originally scheduled night of Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
Back then, I knew right away that the rainout was good news for the Cardinals.
All of the Game 6 heroics aside from when the game took place the next night, it meant there would be an extra day of space between Game 5 and Game 7.
There was already the travel day after Game 5. Now, the rainout gave the Cardinals and opposing Texas Rangers both an additional day off.
That meant that if the Cardinals could survive Game 6, they would have the chance to pitch Game 5 starter Chris Carpenter on three-days rest.
Carpenter was the lone standout from the rotation in a postseason where Tony La Russa had a quick hook for pretty much everybody else which put a tremendous amount of pressure on the bullpen during that pennant run.
Carpenter had already won Game 1 of that World Series at that point, in the game where he famously caught an off-line throw from first baseman Albert Pujols, lost his balance slid across the first-base bag to record an out.
Earlier than that in the same postseason, Carp had out-dueled future Hall of Famer Roy Halladay and the Philadelphia Phillies in the deciding game of the National League Division Series.
So, there was no better hand to put on the mound in Game 7, if possible, and the rainout made it possible so long as the Cardinals could stave off elimination in Game 6.
Of course, we are all familiar with David Freese’s iconic home run in the bottom of the 11th inning to win that game, and of course Carpenter got the nod in Game 7 and closed out the franchise’s 11th World Series title.
After giving up two runs in the first, Carpenter and the bullpen shut out the Rangers the rest of the way in Game 7, giving Carpenter his second win of that series and his fourth win overall in that postseason.
It’s a bit ironic now that the in this year’s fall classic, the first to have a postponement since the Cardinals knocked out Philadelphia in the divisional round, the Phillies are playing for the title after first eliminating the Cardinals in the wildcard round.
This is also the Phillies first playoff appearance since 2011.
Will the rainout be as fortuitous for the Phils as it was for the Cards 11 years ago?
Monday’s washout has already altered the planning pitching sequence for the remainder of this series.
While the Phillies had planned to go with power right-hander Noah Syndergaard in Game 3, the team will now start lefty-hander Ranger Suarez instead. Syndergaard could reportedly re-emerge in the Phillies plans for Game 5, slotting in between the club’s top two arms — Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler.
Mizzou alumnus and Franklin County resident Kyle Gibson is the Phillies’ other option to potentially start Game 5 on Thursday, which ESPN reports could be the route Philadelphia goes if Syndergaard is needed for an appearance out of the bullpen in either Game 3 or Game 4.
The Houston Astros have decided to stick with their planned rotation of Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, Christian Javier in Game 4 and Justin Verlander in Game 5.
Time will tell how the change in schedule may impact this year’s outcome.
