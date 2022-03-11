Round and round and round it goes, and where it stops for those vying for the 32 starting quarterback jobs in the NFL — nobody knows, but it’s getting close to the time for us to start finding out.
Will there be a power-altering trade at the position to turn a contending team into a Super Bowl favorite like the Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford from the Lions last offseason?
If you thought that was something, there could easily be three in the works this year.
The big story is of course Green Bay Packers’ signal caller Aaron Rodgers. Will he retire, will he return to the Packers or will he demand a trade?
Rumors have linked Rodgers to potential landing spots in Tennessee, Denver or Pittsburgh. Although not talked about much this year, there’s also the potentially appealing return to California with the NFC runners-up in San Francisco.
Those teams likely won’t make any kind of move until something breaks on the Rodgers situation. Monday morning, reports were that Green Bay offered the two-time defending Most Valuable Player an expensive new contract in an attempt to lure him to commit to staying, after Rodgers was outspoken in criticism of the franchise’s management last offseason.
If Rodgers were to force a trade to Tennessee, it would displace Ryan Tannehill, who led the Titans to the AFC Championship game in the 2019-20 season and the best regular season record in the AFC this past year. Despite a shaky start to his career with the Miami Dolphins, Tannehill has emerged as a pro-bowl level star in Nashville and would likely be highly sought after by other teams looking to make a change under center if he were to hit the market.
If Denver were to land Rodgers, like they reportedly wanted to do last offseason, it would take a second chance away from Mizzou product Drew Lock. After losing his starting job last training camp to free agent acquisition Teddy Bridgewater, Lock finished the year back at the top of the depth chart and flashed promise with a pair of rushing scores in Week 18 as the Broncos threatened to upset Kansas City.
The Broncos forewent taking a quarterback in what was considered rich crop of prospects in the draft last year, theoretically because they thought they were going to succeed in trading for Rodgers. If they were successful this year, it would absolutely stack the AFC West at the position with four of the top 10 leaders in passing yards this past season all facing each other twice a year.
In Pittsburgh, Rodgers would be the replacement to longtime franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who has announced his retirement. Like the Broncos and Titans, the Steelers already have a highly rated crop of wide receivers in place, along with a strong running back and a potentially championship-caliber defense.
If any of those teams manages to land Rodgers, they instantly join the top odds-on favorites as one of the more likely squads to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Then there is the complex situation in San Francisco to consider. Even if the team doesn’t enter the conversation for Rodgers, there could still be a change in the works. After drafting what they think will be the next franchise quarterback, Trey Lance, with the No. 3 pick in last season’s draft, the 49ers have to decide whether Lance is ready or if they want to give him more time to develop.
Lance taking the reins would displace Jimmy Garoppolo, who has amassed a 31-15 win-loss record as the 49ers’ starter and taken the team to two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl in the past three seasons.
Garoppolo’s previous success would make him a sought-after commodity for other teams to trade for if the 49ers were to make him available.
And it’s possible the 49ers could opt to make a short-term upgrade by trading for Rodgers while keeping Lance in the wings for a few more years. Adding Rodgers would likely take the 49ers from a team already among the upper echelon of contenders to potentially the overwhelming favorite to win the NFC.
Between returning starters, backups hoping for promotions and experienced veterans who are currently free agents, there are a lot of suitors for a limited number of starting jobs or even jobs with a chance to compete for the top spot in training camp.
If Rodgers and Garoppolo were to both be traded to new teams, that would take away two potential landing spots for everyone else looking for an opportunity as both the Packers and 49ers seemingly have their future quarterbacks already on the roster — Lance for the 49ers and third-year prospect Jordan Love for the Packers.
The removal of the previous starter would almost certainly mean the unopposed promotion of heir apparent in either case.
Then there is the wildcard to this year’s quarterback carousel in the form of Houston Texans’ star Deshaun Watson.
Outside of Rodgers, a Watson trade would undoubtedly be the biggest blockbuster of the offseason if it happens.
Watson’s considerable talent and youth (still only 26 years old) combined make for a steep asking price from Houston to teams looking to acquire his services.
However, how long can the team afford to stubbornly keep him on the roster while both his legal battles and distaste for the franchise keep him off the field on game days?
Even before legal allegations led to Watson sitting out all of last year, the disgruntled star publicly expressed his desire to be traded and claimed he would not play for the Texans again.
But does “never” ever truly mean never in that line of work?
Note: Print deadline for this story occurred prior to Rodgers signing a contract extension with Green Bay and Seattle trading Russell Wilson to Denver Tuesday afternoon.