Music has an unquestioned place in the sporting world.
From the Chicago Bulls announcing their starting line up with “Sirius” playing to the “Sweet Caroline” sing-along at Fenway Park, the fan experience isn’t quite the same without it.
I recently asked Twitter, “Missouri sports fans, which team anthem is/was the best?”
Given that Twitter polls only allow for four possible responses, I was limited in how many options associated with the teams I could put forth.
I landed on four songs that stood out to me as the options the go with — three songs associated with some of the state’s professional franchises and one from the college ranks, all presented to the voter in alphabetical order.
• “Fight for Your Right” by the Beastie Boys — a song that starts with the words “Kick it,” that is fittingly played leading up to the kickoff after a Chiefs touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium. It is also a popular celebratory rallying cry for tight end Travis Kelce when on the podium receiving a trophy or at the victory parade.
• “Gloria” by Laura Branigan — the Blues victory song during the run to the 2019 Stanley Cup, sometimes played on the radio around the clock that summer. The Blues have since retired the song in favor of The Beach Boys.
• “Here Comes the King” — the Budweiser jingle written by Steve Karmen in 1972, playing into the beer company’s “King of Beers” slogan, is the rally song for the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. It’s played on the stadium organ at the end of every seventh inning.
• “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers — a tune typically played in the second half of games at the University of Missouri. The student section fervently sings along, and even adds a few lines of their own about a certain school one state to the west.
A total of 47 voters weighed in between when I posted the poll Saturday evening and as I’m writing this now on Monday afternoon.
Nearly half of the votes, 23, claimed “Gloria” was the best team anthem of the four.
Blues fans will forever have fond memories from the summer of “Gloria,” so it’s not surprising that it emerged as the winner.
Given the high Mizzou basketball fans are on during this season’s resurgence and the attention “Mr. Brightside” has gotten lately during broadcasts on the SEC Network, along with members of the Antlers past and present counted among my followers, I expected it to possibly give “Gloria” a run for its money.
As I watched Saturday’s broadcast of the Tigers’ home finale, through the magic of DVR since I was covering the district girls basketball games as it was airing live, I noticed that the student section launched right into their rendition of “Mr. Brightside” even though a completely different song was playing during a timeout with approximately 11 minutes remaining in the second half.
If they did actually play “Mr. Brightside” during that game, I don’t recall seeing it, but it goes to show the commitment to it whether the arena sound crew chooses to play it or not, and that one can probably expect additional renditions even beyond the times they do chose to play it.
However, “Mr. Brightside” came in second with 13 of the 47 votes in my poll.
“Fight for Your Right” was only able to garner 14.9 percent of the vote, or seven out of the 47. Hanging out in the rear, “Here Comes the King” received just four votes.
Given the fervor of St. Louis City soccer fans for the new MLS expansion team in town, one would have to think the team will pick out an anthem or two to attach to itself in the not so distant future that could rival or even surpass those I’ve listed here.
While the poll is closed, feel free to let me know your thoughts on the matter @husteadsports.
If inspiration strikes at some point in the future, more polls could follow and potentially find their way into future columns.
