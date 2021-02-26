Nothing against college and professional basketball, but they just don’t rate on the same level as professional baseball and professional football for me as a fan.
We come now thus to the low point of my rooting interest with Major League Baseball and the National Football League seasons having both run their course.
Spring training is just around the corner for baseball, and it looks like the season will start on time this year, thus avoiding the extended vacuum baseball fans were hit with this past March, April and May.
In the meantime, offseason antics and maneuvering can sometimes provide enough of an entertainment value on their own.
For instance, since Houston Texans star defensive lineman JJ Watt was granted his release, photos of him in the uniform of virtually all 31 other teams in the league have started popping up all over those teams’ fan pages on social media.
St. Louis Cardinals baseball fans rejoiced at the acquisition of third baseman Nolan Arenado. The perennial gold glove winner was heavily sought after on the trade market this past offseason only for the Cardinals and his former team, the Colorado Rockies, to ultimately fail to reach an agreement.
The Cardinals are also bringing back franchise stalwarts Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina on one-year deals.
However, if fans were expecting much more than that, they’ve been left wanting so far. The Cardinals have stuck to their usual tactics of swapping contracts rather than bidding for the services of free agent players. This despite the need for an addition that could benefit an outfield unit that, in all three positions combined, could not keep pace offensively with the individual statistics of the team’s former slugging left fielder, Marcell Ozuna, last season.
The Cardinals aren’t alone in moving slowly this offseason, though, as matters such as when the season would start, how many teams would make the playoffs and whether there would be a universal designated hitter rule for both the American and National leagues this season were only decided a few weeks ago.
While movement in the MLB offseason has moved at the pace of molasses, NFL changes have come early and often.
In fact, many took place before the postseason had even ended. Some coaching changes were happening even as the playoffs were barely getting under way.
That strikes me as wrong. The moratorium that prevents such activities from taking place during the regular season should extend to the postseason. While not all teams are playing at that time, the importance of the games that are playing are amplified.
The players and coaches involved should not have their focus divided between that and interviewing for their next job, which coaches are potentially already lining up a job with a new team for next year or what trades their division rival is already making.
Not being a part of the decision-making process, it’s hard to say for certain, but I’d wager that more than a few assistant coaches have missed out on opportunities to become head coaches over the years, not because they were not the best candidate but because their current team was still playing, and their prospective team was able to make an official hire of another candidate sooner from a team that had already been eliminated.
Waiting until after the potentially better candidate was eliminated from the playoffs would delay the team’s ability to put in place a new set of assistant coaches and begin preparing for major offseason activities, such as the April draft. Said delay could last up to a month, depending on how far the prospective new coach’s current team goes in the playoffs.
For example, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been considered among the top candidates for most head coaching vacancies in the past two seasons, but for a prospective team to hire him, they would have had to wait until after the Super Bowl.
Being a Chiefs fan, I’m ecstatic for the Chiefs to be able to keep Bieniemy on board to make a run at a potential third conference championship in a row. However, it’s ironic and something of an injustice that, had the team been slightly less successful, he would likely have control of his own team by now.
He shouldn’t have to wait for a year when his team misses the playoffs or gets eliminated early in order to have the best chance at a promotion.