The last five seasons as a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs fan have been far more than a younger version of myself could have ever hoped for when I started pulling for the team as a grade schooler.
This Sunday, the Chiefs are hosting a conference championship game for the fifth season in a row.
It’s a special thing to watch the dust settle near the end of each season and see your team among the final four remaining teams every January for half a decade.
I watched on from the west end zone at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, through the drizzling wet snow, as the Chiefs punched their ticket to yet another AFC Championship game, styled by some as the annual “Arrowhead Invitational,” and gave Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence his first playoff defeat and reportedly the first-ever Saturday loss of his career at any level from high school and above.
Understandably so, the Chiefs’ success (and an abundance well-earned prideful boasting of the fan base) has pushed the team high up the list of public enemies for supporters of other franchises.
A look around NFL comment threads on Facebook and Twitter would make it appear like Kansas City has inherited New England’s status among opposing fans as public enemy No. 1.
Despite being overlooked each and every preseason for the shiny new toy in the AFC handpicked to displace the Chiefs at the top of the conference, Chiefs fans have understood that we have something great going on and not been shy about it.
The Chiefs’ faithful sat through a lot of subpar to mediocre seasons as well as some great seasons in the decades leading up to this point, and the difference was evident to us early on in this new winning era, so while everybody else was ready to move on and push us aside, we didn’t care whose feathers we ruffled when we let them know we were sticking around at or near the top for a while.
Almost immediately after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship season, in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes captured his first MVP award (I say first because he’s the odds-on favorite to win the award for a second time this season), people looked to supplant him at the top of the heap of the new generation of quarterbacks with Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson had one terrific year and a few other very good ones, but has fallen out of those discussions now in favor of newer and shinier things. Mahomes hasn’t.
Then it was Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills who were supposed to pump the brakes on Mahomes and the Chiefs run.
Two straight playoff knockouts and a 13-second drive (which literally caused a change in the league’s rule book) later and that hasn’t seemed the materialize either.
Mahomes’ mega-contract and that hit on the salary cap was supposed to cause the team to crumble from an inability to acquire other talent. Nope.
Losing the team’s top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, to an offseason trade in order to avoid paying him a record contract was supposed to slow down the Chiefs’ offense, but it didn’t faze Kansas City. Mahomes set a new league record for total combined offensive yards.
A similar move to trade away Davante Adams in the offseason derailed the mighty Green Bay Packers and back-to-back reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in the NFC.
Many national media pundits didn’t even think the Chiefs would win the AFC West this season, let alone be hosting a fifth-consecutive conference championship. Some notable national broadcast haters went so far as the claim the team wouldn’t be in the playoffs at all.
Now it’s Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals who are the last bastion of hope for those pundits and for everybody else that’s decided Mahomes and the Chiefs are who they want to put at the center of their personal dart boards.
The Bengals have definitely had the Chiefs number in the past two seasons, winning all three meetings. I still feel like last season’s two losses had a lot more to do with inflexible play-calling on the Chiefs’ part in the second halves (after large first-half leads) than it did with the Bengals being a superior team.
Burrow is a cool customer and one of the best big-game players in the league. If that’s the team that does us in again this season, I can think of a lot worse ways to go out.
Mahomes going into this game on one good foot doesn’t help the Chiefs’ odds any this Sunday, but just maybe (regardless of the outcome) what we’ve seen this season has taught some to not be so quick to start throwing dirt on the grave they like to dig for Kansas City each offseason.