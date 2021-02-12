You can’t win ’em all.
Losing the last game of the season is never easy, particularly in a season where your team hasn’t had much practice at losing.
Some days you’re the bug and some days you’re the windshield. Sunday, the hopes of back-to-back NFL Championships for the Kansas City Chiefs were what went splat.
Watching the way the season went though, I felt that as a fan, we were fortunate to even be playing in the final game of the year.
Sure, the team was 14-2 in the regular season, 14-1 prior to resting most starters in Week 17. Sure, the team had the same swagger as the unit that overcame double-digit deficits in every round of the postseason on the way to last year’s title.
But the Chiefs won a lot of those games ugly. They put themselves behind the eight-ball and played down to the level of lower performing teams and that’s just not good practice to go up against a Tampa Bay team led by a now seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with an all-star lineup of receivers, tight ends and running backs at his disposal.
Sure enough, watching penalty flag after penalty flag extend Tampa Bay drives in the first half, the Chiefs had no one to blame but themselves. Could the number of calls in that half been a little less lopsided? Sure, but when you’ve got a chance to get Tom Brady off the field and give the ball back to your offense you cannot give any kind of excuse for the referees to throw a flag and let the drive continue.
And you can’t line up in the neutral zone. That same call that cost the Chiefs a game-clinching interception against Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game two years ago ended up extending a Tampa Bay drive for a second touchdown in the first half.
The Chiefs played like they’d played all season, but there are only so many times you can reach back and find a way to overcome those types of obstacles, regardless of how talented your team is.
By all rights, Kansas City probably should have been knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went into the league’s concussion protocol early in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out for the rest of the half.
The Chiefs eked that win out with a couple of clutch plays from backup Chad “Henne-thing is possible” Henne.
Kansas City’s offensive line hasn’t really been at full strength all season with guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opting out of the season to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic as a doctor in his native Canada and tackle Mitchell Schwartz was out with a lingering back injury.
The team was a hodgepodge of undrafted free agents slotting in for most of the year, anchored by former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher at left tackle. The line held up admirably prior to Sunday. However, during Kansas City’s domineering win against Buffalo in the AFC title game two weeks ago, Fisher tore his ACL. That may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for a unit that was already beleaguered.
That meant the unit had to realign in just two weeks and get ready for Tampa’s fearsome defensive front that includes former Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, whom Rams fans are familiar with after the team picked Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford instead of Suh at No. 1 overall in the 2010 draft.
The end result was not very pretty. Mahomes had his worst statistical game of the season while under intense pressure on nearly every snap. The offense couldn’t operate on its usual timing.
Despite this, playing on one good foot and battling through turf toe, Mahomes unleashed a series of jaw-dropping throws that somehow found their way to a teammate’s hands only to bounce off or pass through and deflect off their facemask.
One of those throws occurred while Mahomes was fully horizontal in midair like Ben Stiller’s White Goodman in the 2004 film, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”
Despite the outcome, Mahomes made it thrilling to watch.
As for the future, like last offseason, the Chiefs seemingly don’t have a lot of work to do to build for another successful run next fall.
If the team can count on a few guys that opted out of the 2020 season to come back and Fisher to get healthy, they need only hold the status quo to be a contender, if not the favorite, to be playing in the final game of the year again.
Hopefully the next time will have a more “Super” outcome.