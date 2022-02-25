As it stands, we are about a week past the date Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers were supposed to report to spring training.
Traditionally, that date usually coincides with Valentine’s Day, or close to it.
That is not the case this year as the ownership’s imposed lockout and negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ association continues.
Spring training games have been canceled through at least March 5 due to the lack of an agreement thus far. The longer negotiations continue, the closer we get to the possibility of not having teams ready to play by opening day.
That would be a disaster scenario for the game and for fans, particularly so soon after the 2020 season, which did not begin until late July due to COVID-19 and a lack of agreement from the league and the players’ union on how to react to the pandemic.
As a result, nearly 2/3 of the 2020 season was lost. That meant prorated salaries for the players and significant loss of revenue for the league.
So, after both sides took a hit in 2020, perhaps now the dollars and cents of it all is of greater importance to both sides of the aisle than it has ever been.
Meanwhile, the fans are stuck in the middle. I doubt very much if most fans care one way or the other how the revenue pie is divided up. We just want to watch our teams play.
Delving into the what feels like the biggest issue, players are unhappy about how owners have wised up about where they allocate their money — often forgoing a veteran over the age of 30 in favor of an unproven prospect with a more budget-friendly contract.
That means fewer teams interested in signing veteran players and thus fewer teams to bid up the value of their contracts. For some veterans who aren’t necessarily among the game’s bigger stars, it can mean being priced out of the market entirely if teams don’t think their skills meet the value of the union-mandated veteran minimum contracts.
The result is even if that veteran might provide an upgrade over a team’s selected option at a position, the job still goes to the younger player on a cheaper and more controlling contract.
The goal for teams in this era is not about winning as many games as possible each season and seeing how things shake out in the playoffs. Instead, it’s about amassing a bulk of talent ready to burst on the scene at the same time and create what analysts have taken to referring to as a “window” — a stretch of years where a franchise can keep its core group of young talent under contract together and compete for a title.
Once players from that group begin to reach free agency, that “window” is said to be closing. Teams are then expected, with few exceptions, to trade off their most expensive contracts and begin building a new core group of prospects to open the next “window.”
With that being the new preferred strategy, it behooves owners to find ways to keep control of their young talent as long as possible. That has led to some teams keeping better players in the minor leagues, even after they are seen by scouts to be ready for a promotion to the big leagues, so as to prevent them from advancing through the different stages of contract control — which were set up under the collective bargaining process — too quickly.
That type of manipulation is one of the key things analysts have said the players union wants to have addressed in this round of negotiations. However, that’s a big piece of power the owners hold that I don’t see them just giving up without either getting a concession from the union that will give the owners more power over something else or without the owners starting to get a sense of desperation. It could take a strike for the latter to happen.
A universal designated hitter rule has also been rumored the past couple seasons to be on its way into the collective bargaining process. This would help give aging players a leg up in contract negotiations due to an increased number of teams interested in acquiring their services, even after their defensive skills have begun to deteriorate, so long as their offensive production remains viable.
If and how quickly concessions such as those come about will determine if and when it’s time to play ball this season and when the summer can officially get started.