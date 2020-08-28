If you’ve followed my column, you may have heard me mention the HBO program “Hard Knocks” a time or two.
The premium cable network selects one National Football League team each year to follow for the duration of training camp in an annual docuseries.
Last season, it was the Oakland Raiders, now the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of and subsequent fallout with veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown made for some high drama.
This year, “Hard Knocks” is pulling double duty, following two teams. However, show personnel only have to set up shop in one city to do it as they’re following both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
The third episode of the season aired Tuesday evening, after The Missourian’s print deadline.
The contrast of the views in training camp in the first two episodes of this year’s program compared to previous years is striking.
The NFL announced earlier in the year it would eliminate all preseason games from the schedule.
One of the themes of the show this season then becomes about the effect no preseason games has on players trying to prove themselves and make the team.
Some didn’t even get the chance to make it through the first week of the show without having to turn in their playbooks due to teams making early cuts.
Early cuts were part of the league’s precautions against COVID-19. A smaller roster size makes for slightly fewer opportunities for the virus to spread within the team facilities.
Though if the Major League Baseball season over the last month has been any kind of indication, if players get anywhere close to making the final roster, they’ll be a sure thing to see playing time at some point in the season.
That’s because cases of infection will be bound to sideline players temporarily, requiring teams to sign somebody to take their place for a few weeks. Add that to the normal slate of injuries sustained in an NFL locker room over the course of the 17-week season and it’s likely lots of NFL hopefuls will make it onto the roster for at least a week or two at some point.
Just looking at the St. Louis Cardinals, 42 different players were used in the first 17 games of the season.
Baseball typically has an active roster size of 25, though that number was scheduled to be expanded to 26 this season and ended up being expanded to 30 for the shortened season.
The NFL’s active roster size during the regular season is 53, twice the size of a regular MLB roster.
It’s been amusing to watch coaches and players try to find ways to carry on normally in training camp with all the different gadgets and mask variations in place for COVID purposes.
The players’ frustration with extended walk-throughs deep into camp before hitting drills were allowed was palpable.
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, fed up with players not being able to see his face when he was talking, donned a full clear face shield in a team meeting in place of the typical cloth mask. He then joked if the need arose, he could pull out a marker and diagram a play on his new mask.
In another instance, players were given wristbands to wear at all times that would give an alert whenever it came within six feet of another wristband. Minor hyjinx ensued.
Like anything else in 2020, training camp and the season that follows are going to have a greater element of “anything can happen” than before.
While MSHSAA teams prepare for Week 1 this Friday, opening night for the NFL is Thursday, Sept. 10, and most teams see their first action Sunday, Sept. 13.