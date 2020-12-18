Mistakes happen.
Yet, here we are in the heart of the season of giving, and MSHSAA had no empathy to give for the student athletes at Washington High School.
The state governing body for high school athletics recently denied an appeal from the school to adjust a calculation error that has thus far moved seven athletic programs at the school up a class in MSHSAA’s assignments for the fall and winter athletic seasons.
A calculation error revolving around the students from other public school districts who attend Four Rivers Career Center, part of the Washington district, resulted in an extra 92 students being added to Washington’s count. That pushed the enrollment number for Washington High School in MSHSAA’s records from 1,001 students up to 1,093.
That was enough to push the basketball programs into Class 6 this winter. The Blue Jays and Lady Jays were already going to be moving to Class 5 this season as MSHSAA expanded from five classes to six.
It also pushes the boys wrestling program from Class 3 to Class 4. In the fall, the mistake affected the softball, volleyball, cross country and boys soccer teams. The only fall or winter teams that would have remained in the same class with either number were the football, girls wrestling and boys and girls swimming teams.
MSHSAA’s initial decision in September denied Washington a chance to correct the mistake for the fall season. At that time, fall class and district assignments had already been given out and would have required juggling on MSHSAA’s part to change around districts and perhaps even meant one school going up a class a month into the season so that Washington could move down.
Thus, it was understandable that MSHSAA made that decision not to make such a late alteration.
However, the mistake was caught well in advance of the class and district assignments for the winter and spring seasons. Winter assignments were not made until this past Friday.
MSHSAA considered Washington’s appeal to correct the miscalculation for the winter and spring season’s assignments at its Dec. 4 board of directors meeting. The vote on that appeal has not been made public, but the appeal was denied.
The decision smacks of an absurd amount of rigidity, particularly in a year when MSHSAA has already proven how flexible it can be. When it wants to, that is.
As an example, MSHSAA already reversed its decision in the fall to set a specific deadline for teams to opt for an alternate falls sports season to be held in the spring. Few schools made that choice and those that did were later allowed to jump back into the regular fall season and were given a class and district assignment well after the designated deadline.
This directly affected the team of a local school as the St. Clair football Bulldogs suddenly wound up sharing their district with Cardinal Ritter, which didn’t play an official down of football until October 9.
That decision may well have stripped St. Clair of its first district championship in football since 2005. The Bulldogs had been undefeated up to the point of meeting Ritter, a perennial football powerhouse that was forced to forfeit all of the previous season due to use of an ineligible player, in the district championship game.
More rules get bent when exceptions are made for transfers of students from one school to another outside the parameters laid out in MSHSAA’s bylaws, resulting in the approval of transfer without the transferring student(s) sitting out the one-year period of varsity play designated in said bylaws.
The inability of MSHSAA to make an allowance in the face of a simple counting mistake is egregious, particularly when you factor in what Washington has done voluntarily for MSHSAA in recent years.
In the spring of 2019, when a tornado struck the planned site of the track & field state championships in Jefferson City, less than a week before the meet, it was Washington that stepped up and bent over backward to host the Class 4 event and make everything run smoothly, along with Union Activities Director Dan Ridgeway.
How does that not buy any kind of goodwill in the event of an honest mistake?
If that weren’t enough, Washington annually volunteers its resources to host a cross country district meet at Big Driver every year. This fall, it hosted not just one district, but two — one for Class 4 and one for Class 5.
Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman donates his time and energy to serve MSHSAA in various other ways as well.
And at the end of the day, the result is Washington kids being disadvantaged unfairly for something they had no control over.
They’re now forced to essentially move up a weight class at a time when they have (winter/spring) or had (fall) some of their strongest programs in a few of the affected sports.
And it’s just not right.