Just when you think you’ve seen it all.
None of the big games Sunday were very close, but at least one remained highly watchable.
Two NBA playoff Game 7s taking place were blowouts that were tough to watch to the end — unless you were in favor of the team on top.
However, the Sunday Night Baseball game featured the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants and while it too was a blowout, some things happened that may never be seen again.
First among those was seeing Albert Pujols, a 22-year veteran at age 42, toe the pitching slab for the first time.
Going back to the beginning, the Cardinals jumped on the early-count offerings from Giants’ starter Carlos Rodon to amass a big lead early.
Thus, by the end of the game with the Cardinals leading 15-2 in the later innings, neither team wanted to put any more wear on their bullpen in a game where the result seemed already determined.
So, the Giants brought in right fielder Luis Gonzalez to record the final four outs. Gonzalez found most of his success lobbing in some high-arcing 40 mph slowballs and only surrendered one hit.
The Cardinals followed suit for the top of the night, opting to give Pujols his first ever chance on the mound.
As it turns out, Pujols only used slightly more velocity than fictional Buzz relief pitcher Doc Windgate.
Windgate is a notable part of the third installment in the Major League film franchise, “Major League: Back to the Minors,” in which his fastball can not be picked up on the team’s radar gun because the team got it used from the highway patrol and it doesn’t pick up anything traveling slower than 55 miles per hour.
Pujols laid in pitches in the vicinity of the mid-60s and things seemed to be going pretty well until Gonzalez, the right fielder pitching for the Giants, belted a three-run home run.
Catcher Joey Bart then hit a bomb as well, going back-to-back.
By the time Pujols got the next batter out to end the game, he finished with an ERA of 36.00.
But I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a pitcher be that happy to give up four runs in one inning.
I was able to act quickly and record the moment on my DVR to preserve for a few more viewings later on, and it’s another moment to relish in this final year we as fans have to enjoy players like Pujols and Yadier Molina and possibly Adam Wainwright, as well.
Wainwright, by the way, was the winning pitcher in the game and gave Pujols some ribbing on social media afterward, telling Pujols that he (Wainwright) gave up a home run in his first major league appearance as well, but if Pujols sticks with it, then maybe someday he and backup catcher Andrew Knizner, who caught Pujols’ pitching efforts Sunday, can surpass his (Wainwright’s) and Molina’s new MLB record for most wins by a starting battery.
Wainwright and Molina scored the 203rd win for the Cardinals in which they were the starting battery, surpassing the former record of 202 held by Braves lefty Warren Spahn and catcher Del Crandall.
Another fun social media post I saw pointed out that only two major league players have now hit 600 career home runs and also pitched in the big leagues — Babe Ruth and Albert Pujols.
While a fact, the distinction is somewhat of a joke, given that Ruth was actually a prolific pitcher before he went on to launch his 714 career home runs, whereas Pujols is unlikely to ever toe the rubber again after his one inning of infamous glory.
Moments like those can only happen in baseball.