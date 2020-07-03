Major League Baseball will be back on the field next month.
At least that’s the plan.
Maybe it’s just me, but broadcasters have seemed less than thrilled about the proposed 60-game sprint to the playoffs, resulting in 10 teams earning a postseason berth.
I’m just happy that they’ll be playing at all.
It has been a long and dismal three months of television without the major American professional sporting events and whether there are fans or no fans physically there in the stadium, I’m long past ready to have the Cardinals back.
It’s hard to call a 60-game schedule a sprint. After all, the NFL plays just 16 games in a regular season.
However, the NFL plays those 16 games over the course of four months while MLB is set to play all 60 games within little more than two months. So, this season is going to feel very rushed.
Teams will play 40 games within their division, 10 against each division rival, and 20 interleague games against teams in the corresponding region. This means, teams in the NL West will only play teams from the NL West and AL West and the same goes for teams in the Central and Eastern divisions.
The part I’m less than thrilled about is the inclusion of a universal designated hitter. This means the American League’s district rule will now be foisted upon the National League for a “full” season for the first time.
That change, egregious enough on its own merits, becomes worsened by virtue of the change coming after most of the big offseason free agent signings and trades had already taken place without the National League having any foreknowledge that it would have a full-time designated hitter this season.
For instance, the Cardinals traded away the player who would have likely filled that role, Jose Martinez, had the role existed before the trade was made early in January.
Martinez, while a talented slugger, was not very highly regarded for his defensive prowess, which made him a much better fit for the American League than with the National League Cardinals. However, a universal designated hitter makes him equally valuable to teams in both leagues and the Cardinals may have wished to keep him had they known they would be able to get the positive of his bat in the lineup every day without the negative of also having his glove in the field every day.
With the new league calendar, the trade deadline is going to be Aug. 31, so teams still have the opportunity to make adjustments to potentially acquire players that will correspond with this rule change.
Despite my reservations, a universal designated hitter is still an acceptable tradeoff to make if it means the players can get back on the field this year.
The problem is the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association will expire in December 2021 and speculation runs rampant that the league will make the push for the universal DH to be implemented at that time.
If the league has a similar shortened season again in 2021 and that change becomes a part of the next collective bargaining agreement, we may have already seen the last pitcher take an at-bat in MLB.
No more double switches and pinch hitting become significantly less valuable, but there are more places on the roster for people on the field that can’t run, field or throw so long as they can hit 30 home runs in a season and there is no longer the presumptive easier out of having a pitcher hit for themselves.
That’s not a trade myself or many other fans would consider a win.
But what’s important right now is that this won’t be a lost season like 1994, barring another shutdown between now and October.
We may not be able to go to the ballparks in person, but the fans will still be there in spirit.