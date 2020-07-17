This past Tuesday was a good day.
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a 10-year contract extension with quarterback Patrick Mahomes that ties him to the franchise into his mid-30s.
The deal is a record-breaker and could pay Mahomes up to $503 million, depending on how different clauses and incentives pay out.
By comparison, arguably the best player in Major League Baseball, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, signed a 10-year contract last spring worth $430 million.
Baseball free agents Bryce Harper (13 years and $330 million) and Manny Machado (10 years and $300 million) signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, respectively, in the 2018-19 offseason.
That’s quite a payday for Mahomes, and as arguably the best player in the league, having won both a Most Valuable Player award and a Lombardi trophy before the age of 25, he’s worth every bit of confidence the team is putting in him.
Despite his accomplishments so early in his career, Mahomes still carries himself with a certain humility reminiscent of the last guy to launch a dynasty in the National Football League — Tom Brady.
As a fan of both the football Chiefs and the baseball Cardinals, I find it easy to compare Mahomes to another player who experienced great success early and ended up with what was considered a very large contract at the time — Albert Pujols.
After winning National League Rookie of the Year in 2001 with the Cardinals and following up with two more All-Star campaigns in 2002 and 2003, Pujols signed a seven year, $100 million extension with the team.
Cardinals fans ultimately ended up wishing that deal went for longer when the two sides couldn’t come with a new deal when Pujols led the team to a second World Series Championship during his tenure in 2011 and then departed for the Angels on a 10-year deal worth $240 million.
Mahomes’ new deal assures Chiefs fans that if they are ever going to feel the same pain as Cardinals fans did when Pujols left, it would likely only be for the final stages of Mahomes’ career rather than at the midway point.
The contract reportedly includes the ability for Mahomes to opt out, but only if the guarantee mechanisms are not met.
In Mahomes’ own words on Twitter after signing the deal, he is “here to stay.”
I wouldn’t want it any other way.
Many fans may balk at the price tag, what with the notion in the league now that the only teams capable of winning the Lombardi trophy are either teams with a quarterback on a rookie deal or already a lock for the Hall of Fame.
Despite his incredible success, it will probably take playing at the top of the league for at least a handful more seasons before Mahomes is truly a lock for the Hall of Fame. He won’t be on his rookie contract any more after the 2020 season, which will make it more difficult for the team to pay what it will take to continue to have the best talent on the remainder of the roster.
Even if the Chiefs were to never hoist the Lombardi trophy again, I would still be in favor of the team making this deal though. Mahomes looks to be a once-in-a generation talent, and I would find it far more hurtful to watch him play his best years in another team’s jersey than if the high price of his contract were to preclude more championships.
I don’t think that’s going to be a problem though.