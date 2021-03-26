The sports world missed out on a lot of things last spring.
That included the finales of a few winter sports, both at the high school and college levels.
Unlike their counterparts in the pros, there was no makeup held months later to finish seasons that were halted due to COVID-19.
Among the things we missed out on was the annual NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Watching the opening round of games Friday and Saturday was a reminder of what we had before, even with all the games being confined to four venues within the vicinity of Indianapolis and with only sparse fan attendance allowed.
The upsets were still there.
The emotion was still there.
The drama was still there.
Unfortunately for VCU, the No. 10 seed in the West Region, COVID-19 was still there, too.
Multiple positive tests caused the NCAA to declare VCU’s first round game with No. 7 Oregon a “no contest” and advance the Ducks to the second round, effectively disqualifying VCU.
As a former Cinderella story of tournament’s past, VCU would likely have been a popular upset pick by many in their predictive brackets.
That bummer aside, there were still nine double-digit seeds playing in the Round of 32.
The Round of 64 featured two overtime games, a 15 seed beating a No. 2, a 14 seed beating a No. 3, and two No. 13 seeds beating a No. 4.
The only upset that didn’t happen was the rarest of upsets, a 16 seed beating a No. 1, which has only happened one time in tournament history, in 2018.
Four first-round games were either decided by one possession or went into overtime.
No. 15 Oral Roberts is the big Cinderella this year after upending No. 2 Ohio State in overtime Friday and then following up with a three-point win over No. 7 Florida Sunday night to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
Unfortunately, the local rooting interest made an early exit as No. 9 Mizzou was taken down by No. 8 Oklahoma Saturday, 72-68.
Same Tournament, Different Days
A shift in the schedule made the first weekend of the tournament something of a different experience this year.
I can remember in middle school and high school having teachers put the game on during class on the Thursday and Friday of the opening round. Those teachers instantly became class favorites.
However, this year, there were no day games on Thursday, as the annual “First Four” play-in games were pushed back from Tuesday and Wednesday to Thursday, and the Round of 64 was played Friday and Saturday.
However, that created the extra odd shift where the Round of 32 took place Sunday and Monday.
It was definitely surreal to come back into work Monday morning with the opening weekend of the tournament still going on. Oregon and Iowa tipped off the first game of Monday’s slate around 11 a.m.
The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games will be another change of pace as again, instead of the usual Thursday-Sunday schedule, the Sweet Sixteen matchups will be played Saturday and Sunday, and the Elite Eight games will take place Monday and Tuesday of next week.
There are some fans who like to take the first two days of the tournament off from work to enjoy the entire first weekend of action. Hopefully they got their days right this year.