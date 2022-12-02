The things that matter rarely come easy.
For the Mizzou football Tigers, that might well be the slogan for the season.
The team has shown definite growing pains, and at times for fans “growning” pains this fall, but at the end of the rainbow the team will be bowl eligible for the third year in a row, even if they didn’t get to play their bowl game in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Just where this year’s bowl game will be, we will wait until Sunday to find out.
It seemed like such a hard and treacherous road for the Tigers to get to six wins, in large part due to letting then No. 1 Georgia off the hook in October as well as the debacle at Auburn the week before.
Those games in particular almost cost Mizzou the chance to go bowling this winter, as did the shenanigans that occurred at the end of the Kentucky game.
If a player is allowed to run the ball, pass the ball, tackle opposing players and chase after fumbles, that same player should be allowed to be hit in the commission of said actions, regardless of whether he is a punter.
The moment a race ensues for a loose ball, that player, in this case Kentucky punter Colin Goodfellow, should cease to be seen as a punter until the play is resolved.
He’s the same as every other player on the field at that point. In my estimation, just because he gets there first and decides to pick up the ball and make a desperation kick at it with an opposing player breathing down his neck shouldn’t magically make him any more protected again than any other player pursuing that ball as it rolled several yards down the field would have been.
The resulting roughing the kicker penalty was the second-worst letter-of-the-law call I’ve seen this fall. The first was when Kansas City Chiefs tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer against the Raiders on Monday Night Football on a play where he had clear possession of the ball on a strip sack, but had it wiped away on a roughing the passer call because he landed on top of quarterback Derek Carr.
Both calls were technically right, but fundamentally wrong.
It is all well and good that certain provisions exist in the rulebook for the protection of certain positional players in the commission of their regular duties. However, when a play takes those players beyond the scope of their positional duties, their opponents are forced to treat them like any other player on the field and so they should be treated like any other player on the field by the referees as well.
Thankfully, Saturday’s win over Arkansas made sure that miscarriage of justice from the Kentucky game did not allow the Tigers to fall one win short of bowl eligibility.
In nine seasons since Mizzou joined the SEC and the yearly rivalry with the Razorbacks was established, the Tigers have beaten Arkansas seven of the nine times, meaning for all but two seasons the border depicted on the trophy has been yellow instead of red, and will now be so for the next year.
