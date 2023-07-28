We would be wise to learn from others’ mistakes.
As the upcoming National Football League season approaches, it feels like there are almost daily reports of players failing to benefit from the lessons their contemporaries have had to learn the hard way.
Two of the examples that jump right to mind are players gambling on games in the league they play in and choosing to drive at extremely high rates of speed.
The most recent example of the latter is Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was reportedly ticketed for traveling 140 mph through in a zone with a 55 mph speed limit.
Addison, a first-round pick in the NFL draft this past April, follows the incidents of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown last year, reported at 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone last April, and fellow rookie Jalen Carter, a defensive tackle taken with the ninth overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, who was thought to be a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick before charges were filed against him in relation to a racing-related crash that resulted in two deaths.
Then there’s the most serious example, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who was sentenced to 3-10 years imprisonment for DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs was reportedly traveling 156 mph moments before involvement in a crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog in 2021.
His blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was reported at 0.161.
Reports show Brown was fined $473 for his incident while Carter was fined $1,000 and sentenced to 12 months probation.
I was unable to find any reports of the fine value Addison could be facing.
As it pertains to the gambling incidents, Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike recently became the 10th player the NFL suspended this year for violations of its gambling policy along with Detroit Lions players Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Jameson Williams, Rashod Berry and Isaiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans, Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders and free agent Demetrius Taylor.
While Berryhill, Petit-Frere and Williams were each suspended for six games, the others mentioned are all facing indefinite suspensions and Berry, Berryhill, Cephus and Moore were all released by their teams.
This follows the notable case of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for all of the 2022 season for violations of the gambling policy. Ridley is set to return to the field this year after being traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
At some point it has to start sinking in, right? We’ll see.
