On your average Friday night in the fall, football is king.
But not this past Friday night. It was anything but average for the Washington softball program, who dominated the field at the state tournament in Springfield to bring home the Class 4 state championship.
The Lady Jays, winners of 32 games this season, including the last 19 contests of the year, made like Bull Durham’s fictional Nuke LaLoosh and announced their presence with authority.
The team induced early stoppages of both Platte County and Rolla by virtue of the mercy rule, winning both games by more than 10 runs.
No other state championship game this weekend in MSHSAA’s five classes of softball was decided by more than four runs.
There were only four mercy-rule games the entire weekend, including semifinals and third-place games, and Washington was responsible for half of them.
It’s amazing how quickly things can turn around for a program.
Washington, which had won 20 games in back-to-back-to-back seasons from 2016 to 2018, dipped down to just seven victories in 2019.
Don’t expect to see anything close to a down season for the Lady Jays anywhere in the near future, however, as this state championship team has just one senior on the roster and only three juniors.
The team got a huge youth infusion in 2020, winning 18 consecutive games while relying on a starting lineup that at the time featured six freshmen.
Add another year of experience to what were then the “baby birds,” and this season they’ve left the nest and made a whole lot of noise.
If they were the Mighty Ducks, the player at the front point of the “Flying V” would be sophomore ace Taylor Brown.
Depending on who you ask about her, she’s either the best pitcher in the state when she’s on, or she’s just the best pitcher in the state, period.
Pitching twice in the same day, Brown fired a one-hit shutout in the state semifinal and a two-hit shutout in the championship game. She compiled 28 strikeouts between the two contests out of a possible 33 outs her team recorded.
She’s no slouch with the bat, either, as she either plays first base or serves as a designated hitter on the days when she’s not pitching.
Brown set new team records in doubles and runs batted in for a season.
She competed neck and neck with teammate Christine Gerling, sophomore shortstop, for the team’s single-season hits record, but Gerling went 6-6 in the two state tournament games and finished one hit ahead of Brown on the year, 55-54.
In the circle, Brown now owns the program’s season records for wins (18) and strikeouts (260), all while posting a 1.25 earned run average.
Simply put, Brown is a phenom, and Washington fans are going to get to see her pitch for another two years before she graduates and makes some collegiate coach somewhere very happy.
Washington fans certainly have a lot to be happy about when it comes to this season, but they have even more to look forward to.