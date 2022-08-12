I’m not sure anybody saw some of the things to occur in the world of sports the last few weeks coming.
Who among us thought after the St. Louis Cardinals failed to win the Juan Soto trade deadline sweepstakes, instead watching the highly touted lefty slugger pack his bags for San Diego, that the Cardinals would launch a winning streak?
This past week the team swept not only the Chicago Cubs, but the American League leading New York Yankees.
Even if you had that one penciled in, odds are you didn’t also expect it to coincide with a collapse on the part of the Cardinals’ NL Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, who were swept by both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, two teams that entered Sunday tied with the Cubs for last place in the division.
The Brewers have yet to win a game in August and have went from leading the Cardinals by three games to trailing St. Louis by two.
Outside of the United States, what football (soccer) pundits expected to see Liverpool, the No. 2 team in the English Premier League last season, tie with Fulham, 2-2, in the first game of the new campaign?
Fulham, which shares the same ownership as the National Football League’s lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, just got back into the Premier League after being relegated at the end of the 2020-21 season and already proved an even match for the returning runners-up and probably would be considered by many to have been the better team on Saturday after making Liverpool play from behind twice.
It just goes to further the validity of the old saying about games being played on the field (or pitch) instead of on paper.
Despite Cardinals fans on Twitter lamenting the lack of an earthshaking move from the Redbirds at yet another trade deadline, it can’t be denied that the front office’s methods continue to work out regularly, at least until the conclusion of the regular season.
Personally, I felt like the Cardinals were in a position to potentially beat the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers in the wildcard round last year and it took a bad decision from Manager Mike Shildt, turning to reliever Alex Reyes with the game on the line despite a lengthy string of blown saves leading up to that game, to sink the ship.
That one, at least to me, isn’t something the front office has to wear responsibility for. Now, if the Cardinals somehow don’t win the Central this year or win at least one playoff series with the team as it’s been constructed now, then all those up in arms over the Cardinals not giving away five or six top prospects to get Soto may wind up being right.
If there was ever a year to throw caution to the wind and let go of some top prospects in order to get what you need, not just to make the playoffs but to rival the teams with the highest expense accounts for the pennant and the World Series title, it was this year.
Next year, there are going to be setbacks.
There will be no more Yadier Molina behind the plate in 2023, as he’s already announced plans to retire after this season.
There may be no more Adam Wainwright on the mound either. Even if Wainwright doesn’t join Molina and Albert Pujols in retirement next year, he may be tired of playing on one-year deals in St. Louis.
I don’t think it would be much of a stretch to see “Waino” finish out his career in Atlanta, back in his home state with the team that drafted him before the J.D. Drew / Eli Marrero trade brought him to St. Louis along with Jason Marquis and Ray King almost two decades ago.
Top stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado aren’t getting any younger either. Both are on the north side of 30, Goldschmidt and 34 and Arenado 31, and we don’t know how many seasons we have with either one before age causes their skills to deteriorate.
All-in-all, this was a bad year for the team to waste in pursuit of the franchise’s 12th World Series championship, if that is in fact what the team has done through the lack of a move to turn more of the farm system into more major and immediate contributors at the big league level.
To have two perennial Most Valuable Player candidates, one on each side of the infield, on the same team and not make at least one deep October run while they’re here would be a huge shame.