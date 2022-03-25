Was the first weekend of madness everything you hoped it would be?
Are you hyped about seeing how your predictive bracket holds up against the remainder of the tournament?
Or like me, are you already tearing yours up and tossing it in the trash?
Once upon a time, it feels like I was a yearly lock among the top percentiles of the annual bracket challenges on fantasy sports sites like ESPN and Yahoo, but over the past decade or so my performance has been significantly lessened.
There are any number of reasons for this, but a large part of it is probably due to me not watching as many regular season games and episodes of SportsCenter as I did in high school and college.
I was in graduate school before I was hooked by the on-demand availability of programs through online streamers like Netflix and Hulu.
Thus, a good amount of my time studying and doing assignments during college weekdays was spent with one sports channel or another on in the background.
However, nowadays, unless there are a specific game or games I want to see that night, I’m usually catching up on any number of sitcoms and weekly hour-long dramas on a streaming network instead keeping up with the sports highlight shows.
All that knowledge I soaked up at the time and armed myself with going into my annual bracket filling I now largely do without — and pay the price.
My bracket this year saw two of its final four picks and its national runner-up eliminated in the first two rounds of the tournament by way of No. 15 Saint Peter’s knocking off No. 2 Kentucky and No. 11 Iowa State taking care of No. 3 Wisconsin.
Both regulars at the Final Four, Kentucky and Wisconsin find themselves on the outs because of two teams that didn’t even make the tournament a year ago.
But things like that make the early rounds of the tournament so great. It would make for dull games in the early rounds if the traditional powers like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA were destined to meet in the final four every year.
My last remaining hope to gain points on part of the field is if Gonzaga goes on to win the whole thing.
The Zags are a popular pick though, so even that probably won’t be enough to help me shoot up the ranks this year.
It seems like not that long ago, Gonzaga was the little school that could, appearing in the tournament for the first time in 1995 and making it to the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight for the first time in 1999.
However, now the team is seemingly a Final Four favorite every year. The Zags haven’t lost a first round game since 2008 and have made the Sweet Sixteen in seven consecutive tournaments.
However, the team still holds something of an underdog image due to never winning the big one. The team has finished second in the tournament twice, in 2017 and 2021, but has never cut down the nets as the national champion.
The team is also one of the most fun to watch. The Gonzaga-Memphis game in the second round was my favorite of this year’s event thus far, largely due to the pace that Gonzaga keeps up.
Memphis didn’t physically have their tongues hanging out of their mouths trying to keep up, but you could tell it took a lot out of them to play at that pace. Meanwhile, big man Drew Timme was sprinting down the court to catch hail mary passes over two defenders and score backward layups in the midst of the team protecting a two possession lead in the closing minutes.
That’s just crazy, and I want to see more of it.
Perhaps this is finally the year for the Zags. For my bracket’s sake, let it be so.