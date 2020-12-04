It must be good to be among the league’s favorites.
News broke Monday afternoon that the National Football League was once again moving this week’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The game was originally supposed to be the Thanksgiving night game this past Thursday.
After multiple positive COVID-19 tests among Ravens players, including reigning League Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson, the game was pushed back to Sunday.
Then it was moved to Tuesday.
Monday, it was changed a third time and is at least for the time being scheduled to kick off Wednesday at 2:40 p.m. Central Standard Time.
The kicker is, the broadcast is taking place at that time on NBC so as not to interfere with NBC’s planned primetime broadcast of the Christmas Tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York.
In corresponding moves, the league postponed a scheduled game next week between the Steelers and Washington Football Team from Sunday to Monday and pushed back a scheduled Ravens matchup with the Dallas Cowboys from Thursday to Tuesday.
The latest move allows time for the top two Ravens running backs, veteran Mark Ingram and rookie JK Dobbins, to clear the league’s 10-day isolation period and be cleared to play against the Steelers.
I understand the need to make the game competitive, but this is a lot of moving pieces, affecting four teams now and costing the league a primetime broadcast slot, just to help out the Ravens.
The same courtesy was definitely not afforded this week to the Denver Broncos, who had to play without a regular quarterback after all four signal-callers signed to the team were forced to miss the game due to COVID-19.
That included Mizzou alumn Drew Lock, along with backups Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel and Blake Bortles.
Yet, the Broncos’ scheduled game with the New Orleans Saints was not moved once. It took place Sunday as scheduled and the Broncos were drubbed, 31-3.
So, who lined up under center for Denver in the game? The answer is Kendall Hinton, who finished his college career as a wide receiver. He had not played quarterback since the 2017 season at Wake Forest.
According to Hinton, he had not been tackled in two years.
Last month, he was reportedly working in sales.
This was not another Kurt Warner story though, where the quarterback goes from stocking grocery shelves to leading his team to the Super Bowl.
Instead, Hinton was 1-9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions and the Broncos barely broke 100 yards of total offense.
The team did manage a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, but that was only because the Denver defense came up with an interception that left the team already in kicker Brandon McManus’ range. The Denver offense gained just one cumulative yard on its lone scoring drive.
What reason could there be for the league to allow that to go on while bending over backwards for Baltimore?
Denver was 4-6 to start the week and considered pretty much an afterthought in the league’s playoff chase.
Meanwhile, Baltimore holds a 6-4 record.
However, both teams started the week in third place in their respective divisions. The Broncos were five games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and the Ravens remain four wins behind the Steelers in the AFC North.
The only real difference is the Ravens have Jackson as their quarterback and Baltimore was considered a Super Bowl favorite before the start of the season.
It feels like a double standard.