Although we’ve yet to see the flurries of snow arrive in force this winter, baseball fans have witnessed another kind of flurry.
The baseball offseason has gotten off to one of its hottest starts in recent memory, all with the threat of a lockout looming over a new set of labor negotiations in Major League Baseball.
In the past few offseasons, there has not been much to report at this stage, as agents and teams have waited for the top dominoes to fall and set the market.
However, this year, everyone is racing to get deals done while they can because the hammer could fall for a lockout to begin when the current collective bargaining agreement ends this week. No players seemingly want to be caught without a place to land before then, and teams do not want to leave a job partially finished.
As such, many of the game’s top free agents have already landed in their homes before we’ve even reached the annual winter meetings next week, which is typically the earliest point the first few offseason puzzle pieces tend to get jammed into place.
But thus far this year, we’ve already seen the Texas Rangers emerge as some of the top buyers in the free agent market with the team signing middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to a 10-year and a seven-year deal, respectively, as well as acquiring veteran right-handed pitcher Jon Gray.
The New York Mets also made a play for top stars, landing prized pitching ace Max Scherzer for a three-year, $130 million contract.
The need for starting pitching has been a focus for St. Louis Cardinals fans, and rightfully so after seeing the team struggle mightily in that area last summer and then apply some loose duct tape in the former of veteran left-handers Jon Lester and J.A. Happ for the final stretch run to the playoffs.
It worked out, and the Cardinals made it into the postseason, but the matter needed to be readdressed before a new campaign.
The team gave fans a little something to be thankful for at the start of the holidays with the signing of left-handed starter Steven Matz, coming off a nice bounce-back campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays last year.
But fans will be quick to point out that starting pitching is still an area of need for the team, as is adding to the offense in a significant way.
The talk among fans online would have the Cardinals targeting a potential emerging pitching ace like Marcus Stroman or an established winner at shortstop like Carlos Correa, of the Houston Astros.
With the offseason seeming to be as much of a race as it is a negotiation this year, it feels more like anything can happen this time around.