A little more than a week ago, two and perhaps three icons walked out of our lives as Cardinals fans.
The way it went down was not how any good storyteller would have written it, but that’s why it’s life and not Hollywood.
This season felt like a gift, especially the second half of it, to see Albert Pujols back in Cardinal red and to almost get back to the point where it was like watching the Pujols of 10-15 years ago play again.
It’s a shame it couldn’t have lasted a bit longer, but when the high-priced talent in the middle of the lineup disappears offensively in both games of a short playoff series, the odds of advancing shrink awfully fast.
Game 1 of the playoff series with Philadelphia left a particularly bad taste, not just because of a blown lead in the late innings, but because it was the result of a questionable managerial decision regarding the pitching staff for the second year in a row.
The decision to turn to Alex Reyes, who was a blown save machine for most of the 2021 stretch run, against the Dodgers in a tied one-game playoff ultimately cost Mike Shildt the manager’s job in St. Louis.
I’m not saying the decision to not stick with starter Jose Quintana longer in Game 1 against the Phillies should cost rookie manager Oliver Marmol his job as well, but that decision felt almost like an over correct from the mistakes of the past regime.
I’ve seen Shildt criticized by Cardinals fans for trusting his gut and making decisions based off of a feel for the situation, but the Quintana decision felt the opposite of that in that it was too analytical.
Quintana was chosen to start that game over the likes of Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty because he was the team’s best pitcher for the second half of the season. He was putting up zero after zero with only two hits allowed and had only thrown 75 pitches, but because he was in his third turn through the Phillies rotation he has to come out?
That’s relying too heavily on modern analytics to do your job for you, in my estimation. At least wait until there are signs that the guy is in trouble before you pull him out of a big game like that.
Yet, we can leave closer Ryan Helsley, who was clearly struggling, in the game for batter after batter after he’d already blown the lead in the ninth inning and let the score keep running up until we’re in a four-run hole?
To me, a longer leash for Quintana and a shorter leash for Helsley and we could have maybe pulled that game out and got to at least a Game 3 of that series.
If you’ll remember, we did produce a run in the bottom of that ninth inning after going down 6-2, so if we had pulled Helsley at 2-2 or even 3-2 and been able to stop the bleeding sooner, the game could have still potentially been salvaged.
But because we didn’t get a win in the first two games, the careers of both Pujols and Yadier Molina are completed, and perhaps Adam Wainwright won’t reach a new agreement with the team and may have pitched his last game for St. Louis as well.
It would be more salt in the wound for Wainwright to sign with another team or retire and have pitched his final game as a Cardinal while having been denied the chance to even toe the rubber during this last playoff appearance.