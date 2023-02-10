For the longest time, I had a very large bone to pick with my NFL team of choice, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Growing up, I watched the team shuffle from one franchise’s discarded quarterback to another and try to get something out of the player that their former team or teams didn’t think they had, or didn’t think they still had.
It led to a few bright years and some very frustrating ones, but never really equated to postseason success.
Until 2017. The team finally took the plunge and used a first-round draft choice on a quarterback for the first time since 1983, trading up to select Patrick Mahomes.
The results speak for themselves and beg the question — what took them so long?
Maybe the Chiefs felt so burned by the historically awful choice to use the No. 7 overall pick on quarterback bust Todd Blackledge in 1983 that it took the team 34 years to muster up the courage to try using a first-round draft choice on what is widely regarded as the most important or at least the most impactful position in the sport.
Three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks came out of the 1983 draft class. The Chiefs were the second team to pick a quarterback that year and completely whiffed.
In 1983, John Elway was the No. 1 overall choice of the Baltimore Colts (before ultimately being traded to the Denver Broncos) and then the Chiefs made Blackledge the second quarterback taken off the board at No. 7.
Talent at other positions notwithstanding, at quarterback alone the Chiefs selected Blackledge over Jim Kelly (No. 14 to the Buffalo Bills), Tony Eason (No. 15 to the New England Patriots), Ken O’Brien (No. 24 to the New York Jets) and Dan Marino (No. 27 to the Miami Dolphins).
Marino went on to set most of the league’s passing records, many of which stood for the better part of three decades, and Kelly led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls.
Elway, who was beyond the Chiefs’ reach in that draft, played in five Super Bowls (winning his final two), and went on to earn enshrinement in the NFL Hall of Fame, as did Marino and Kelly.
Had the Chiefs perhaps chosen Marino or Kelly instead of Blackledge, it might not have taken 50 years for the team to get back to another Super Bowl.
While not achieving as much as the Hall of Fame trio from that draft class, Eason also took his team to the big game, Super Bowl XX, where his Patriots lost to the famous 1985-86 Chicago Bears.
Blackledge was just the third quarterback taken by the Chiefs in the first round of the draft in franchise history. The first two were Pete Beathard (No. 2 in the 1964 AFL draft) and Steve Fuller (No. 23 in the 1979 draft).
Beathard bounced around the league, never spending more than three consecutive seasons with any one team during stints with the Chiefs, Houston Oilers, St. Louis football Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders.
Fuller played with the Chiefs, Rams, Bears and San Diego Chargers and was on the opposite sideline from Eason in Super Bowl XX as the backup to Bears quarterback Jim McMahon.
Nothing against the great Joe Montana, nothing against Trent Green or Alex Smith, or even Elvis Grbac or Matt Cassel (okay maybe a little bit), but the past couple of decades of championships in the NFL have largely been dominated by teams that drafted and developed their own quarterbacks, with a few exceptions.
Most of the exceptions came from teams that had a future Hall of Fame quarterback fall into their laps, i.e. Peyton Manning in Denver and Tom Brady in Tampa.
Whether it works out or not, I feel like it’s an important shot for franchises to take to be able to try to build their own star signal caller from the ground up. Plus, in today’s salary cap marketplace, many of the teams to make it to the final game of the year have done so by doling out the larger contracts to other positions in order to build a winning team around a quarterback on his rookie deal and then all the talk of a dynasty in the making starts popping up.
I’m glad the team at Arrowhead finally took that plunge, and while I maybe would have liked to have seen the team take that shot in the first round of the draft a bit more often than three decades apart, it sure looks like they picked the right moment to go for it and got the right guy this time around.