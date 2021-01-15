I don’t know if I can take an NFL postseason like the last one.
Sure, the end result was fantastic. As a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs dating back close to 30 years now, from the time I was old enough to start being interested, the ending could not have been any better.
It had comeback after comeback after comeback, resulting in the Chiefs overcoming a 10-point deficit in the final 10 minutes of play against the San Francisco 49ers to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years.
The Chiefs came from behind in the second half in all three rounds in which they played.
Yes, it was great, but it was also highly stressful.
I don’t know if I’m ready for more of the same this postseason.
A nice quiet two-possession lead for a whole second half would be nice for once.
However, if you’ve been paying attention to the Chiefs’ season this year, that’s probably not very probable.
Despite winning 14 of the first 15 games of the season before giving starters a rest in Week 17 and falling to 14-2, the Chiefs have not always inspired confidence.
In Week 2, Kansas City squeaked out an overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers in what was the first start of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert’s career.
Herbert and the Chargers took the Chiefs down to the wire despite only finding out about 10 minutes before game time he was starting when an errant painkilling shot delivered to the planned starter, veteran Tyrod Taylor, reportedly punctured his lung.
Taylor’s story may well have been one of the craziest in sports during what has been the craziest year, 2020, many of us have ever known. Hopefully, there won’t be another to equal it until long after we are gone.
Then there was a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and a handful more of closer-than-they-should-have-been wins against teams that were out of contention like the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons.
Through it though, the Chiefs claimed wins over four of the other seven teams that are still standing in the playoffs. Kansas City already earned wins this year over the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.
That’s enough to give hope that this team can play at a level befitting a defending Super Bowl champion and not the team that needs the 4-12 Falcons to miss a last-second field goal in order to preserve a win.
If there is to be another parade in Kansas City, the journey to get there starts Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Despite the top levels of the team’s coaching structure being quarantined for the wildcard round, the Browns still jumped out to a 28-0 lead on the Pittsburgh Steelers en route to a 48-37 win.
They’re not a team to look past or write off right now. Not that anybody would be at this stage of the game.
“Run it back” has been the Chiefs’ slogan this season in their bid to repeat as champions.
Now it’s time to find out how far that run will go.