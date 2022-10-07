I was witness to a lot of “Heartbreak” on Saturday.
No, I’m not talking about the Mizzou football Tigers losing a lead to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I was witness to a lot of “Heartbreak” on Saturday.
No, I’m not talking about the Mizzou football Tigers losing a lead to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs late in the fourth quarter.
I’m thinking of something closer to home. I spent a chunk of my Saturday morning watching runners scale “Heartbreak Hill.”
The aptly named gradual climb is usually placed late in the three-plus mile course during cross country races at Big Driver, after many athletes have already spent the majority of their energy.
Saturday, the hill was met somewhere around the back half of the runners’ third mile.
Looking on through the lens of a camera, the grueling strain is almost palpable by the time many runners reach the top of the hill, lucky if they’re drenched only in sweat and not something worse, such as an ice-cold rain or their own vomit.
While the tall grass in the unmowed portion of the course I shot my photos from wetted the tops of my feet with the transfer of the morning dew seeping down through my shoes, the day was thankfully a dry one otherwise with nary a cloud in the sky.
Once the runners reach the hill, many slow down and start to favor a stitch in their ribs, contorting their facial features from the anguish.
Some seem to dread the climb.
Others are unfazed by it, such as Union junior Kelsey Brake. Not even that hill was able to wipe the ever-present smile from her lips during Saturday’s race.
The varsity winners, Union senior Bryson Pickard and Washington senior Julia Donnelly, were likewise more than up to the challenge the hill presents.
Pickard used the climb to great benefit, moving out of the top pack of runners midway up the hill to pull ahead by the time they reached the top and continue on his way to victory.
Donnelly’s face was a mask of dogged determination coming up the hill as she continued to pull away from everyone in the varsity girls competition, putting a 41-second gap between herself and the closest challenger.
Not so long ago, the hill they call “Heartbreak” was considered a great training tool in preparing for “Fireman’s Hill” on the long-time state championship course at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
With the state event moving to a much flatter course at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia the past few years, hill training might be less necessary for many runners in the postseason, depending on what courses their district and sectional races take them to.
The St. Clair airport grounds, to date the flattest location I’ve seen used for a cross country race, might be a more apt place to prepare for the state course topography these days.
Big Driver does usually end up being a postseason stop for many teams in late October, but is not one of the district sites MSHSAA has selected for this year.
"Heartbreak" will have a chance at one more set of victims this season as Big Driver hosts the Four Rivers Conference championships Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.